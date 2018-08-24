3 top players Real Madrid should sign before the end of the transfer window

Ameya Vaidya

Real Madrid are one of the most formidable teams in Europe. They have won 33 La Liga titles, 19 Copa del Reys, 13 UEFA Champions League titles, and 2 UEFA Cups. Hence, they hold the reputation of being one of the most decorated clubs in the world. Every football player dreams of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid also have the reputation for making big signings in the transfer window. In the past, they have procured the signatures of world-class players. In the current transfer window, Real Madrid have not yet made a record signing so far. Instead, they have sold their best player Ronaldo to Juventus for a fee of €100m. They have signed Thibaut Courtois for an undisclosed fee from Chelsea.

It is expected that the club will sign a world-class player to replace Ronaldo by the end of the transfer window. With the Spanish transfer window closing at the end of this month, Real Madrid will have to act fast. Let us look at the 3 players Real Madrid should sign before the end of the transfer window.

#3 Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi is one of the most talented youngsters in the world right now. Being an excellent poacher, Icardi has been a consistent performer for Inter Milan. After scoring 29 goals last season, Icardi won the Capocannoniere jointly with Lazio's Immobile. He is a threat to the defenders during set-pieces due to his aerial ability, he can hold the ball long enough for his teammates to run in behind the opposition defense and he is also a prolific goalscorer.

Real Madrid are in search of a striker who can provide competition to Karim Benzema. Of late, Benzema has become injury prone and has not been scoring that many goals. With the departure of star player Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Real Madrid are in desperate need of a striker who can score 40 goals a season.

Hence, Icardi has emerged as a top candidate for this role and Real Madrid should try to procure his signature before the end of the transfer window.

