3 top players who struggled after leaving Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is one of the best football managers of his generation. He has completely transformed Liverpool since taking charge of the club in 2015.

The German manager has helped the Reds win six major trophies so far, including a Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League trophy. He has also turned several promising players into global superstars.

However, numerous top players have also forced a move away from Klopp's side in recent years. Here's a list of three top players who struggled after leaving Klopp's Liverpool.

#1 Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho struggled after leaving Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho joined the Reds from Inter Milan during the January transfer window of 2013. He established himself as among the most feared attackers in Europe with the Reds.

Coutinho made 201 appearances in all competitions during his time at Anfield, registering 54 goals and 45 assists. The Brazil international won the 'Liverpool Player of the Season' accolade twice and was also included in 2014/15's 'PFA Team of the Season'.

The 30-year-old midfielder left the Reds to join Barcelona for £146 million (via Sky Sports) in the January transfer window of 2018. However, Coutinho struggled to replicate his Anfield form at Camp Nou.

He is widely considered one of the worst signings in the Blaugrana's history. The Brazillian played just 76 games during his stay at Camp Nou, scoring 17 goals.

Coutinho joined Aston Villa on loan in January 2022, a move that was made permanent during the ongoing transfer window. He will want to find his lost form at Villa Park next season.

#2 Gini Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum left the Reds to join PSG last summer

Gini Wijnaldum decided against extending his contract at Anfield last summer and joined PSG on a free transfer. The Dutch international played a key role in the Reds' success in recent years, helping them win four trophies during his five-year stay at the club.

Gini Wijnaldum "accepts" that leaving Liverpool was a "mistake" as PSG look set to cash in on the midfielder just a year after his Anfield exit.

However, the 31-year-old midfielder failed to hit the ground running at the Parc des Princes, starting just 18 games in the league last term. PSG manager Christophe Galtier has left the Dutchman out of PSG's pre-season squad. As per Le Parisien, the Paris-based club want to sell Wijnaldum this transfer window.

#3 Emre Can

Emre Can spent four seasons at Anfield

Emre Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014. He played 115 games during his four-season stay at the club, scoring 10 goals. Can won the Liverpool Young Player of the Season in 2015-16 and was also included in the 2015-16's UEFA Europa League Team of the Season.

The Germany international decided to run down his contract at Anfield to join Juventus on a Bosman deal during the summer transfer window of 2018. However, Can struggled to establish himself in Juve's starting XI, making just 37 appearances during his time at the club.

He left the Turin-based club to join Borussia Dortmund on loan in January 2020 and later permanently in the summer transfer window of 2020. According to the Daily Mail, the Dortmund-based club are looking to sell the midfielder after he failed to perform well enough at Signal Iduna Park.

