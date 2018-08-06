3 top players who became record goal scorers for both club and country

Two living legends of the game

The ultimate prize for any top footballer is scoring goals. The sensation that comes with finding the back of the net is unrivalled regardless of a player's position. In the course of history, great footballers have been defined by their scoring pedigree and ability to influence the game.

Yes, football is not all about goals but it is scoring them that wins titles and games. On top of scoring goals, reaching the elite level of being a record goal-scorer for a club or country is a true football honour. Not many players can get to say that about their careers.

What is even more special is if a player tops the all-time scoring lists for both their club and national teams. This is not a mean feat given the quality of opposition that professional players face in their football lives. There are three top players who have managed this feat.

They refused to be defined by the legacies established at club level and also made a significant mark for their respective national teams. Many players have attested to the fact that there is no greater joy than representing their country at whichever level. These three players are known for their goal-scoring exploits and became the very best of both footballing worlds.

#3 Wayne Rooney

The former England and Manchester United captain has been one of the finest products that English football has to offer in recent years. Ever since making a dream move as a teenager in 2004 to United, Rooney grew to become a proper striker for both club and country.

For over a decade, he was the main man up front for United. Upon leaving in 2017, Rooney made 569 appearances for United. In the process, he equalled and even surpassed legendary Sir Bobby Charlton's record for most number of scoring the most number of goals for United.

Rooney's tally of 253 is the greatest in United's history and may not be matched any time soon. He also tops the Three Lions' list with 53 goals from 119 matches.

