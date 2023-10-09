3 top players whose careers were affected by injuries

Football is a game that involves a lot of physicality. Football players must be physically fit in order to perform at the highest level possible.

Over the years, we have seen top players with great potential, who have failed to live up to the high expectations that we had for them. The main reason or cause of this is injuries.

When a footballer is frequently being injured, that player will hardly get enough playing time, since he will be sidelined for a couple of weeks or months depending on the severity of the cause.

This will definitely have a negative impact on his overall form and performance. And even if he recovers, there is no guarantee that he will be able to play like he used too.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at three players whose careers were affected by injuries:

3. Ansu Fati

Britain Soccer League Cup

Following the shocking departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona in 2018, many had thought that his iconic number 10 jersey would be retired.

But surprisingly, the club decided to hand over that jersey to Ansu Fati. A young promising player whose talent was quite noticeable.

At the age of 23, the Spanish player was already running the show in Barcelona. At one point in time, fans even described him as the perfect successor for Messi.

He was developing nicely. Everything was going well for him and if not for reoccurring injuries, his career might be better than what it is presently.

Fati’s trouble began after he suffered an injury on the 7th of November 2020. He twisted his left knee during a match for the club and since then, we are yet to see him at his best level.

The player went under the knife and after the surgery, there was no significant improvement. He had to undergo another one and in the space of six months, four surgical operations were performed.

Fati became fit and could play again. But sadly, after just a few games, he picked up another injury. It was a repetitive cycle and in the end, he was no longer considered a regular player like he was a few years ago.

He is currently on loan at Brighton, where he will be hoping to restart his career. It remains to be seen if his time at the club would be a success.

2. Paul Pogba

Juventus v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly

Paul Pogba, is one player who should’ve achieved a lot more in his career if not for injuries.

There was nothing special about him when he started off his career at Manchester United. He was just considered as another average player.

But after sealing his move to Italian side Juventus in 2012 on a free transfer, his talents and abilities were put on full display for all to see.

At Juventus, Pogba was playing on a whole new level. His performances for the club, improve considerably every single season.

Playing mainly as a midfielder, he was a key player for Juventus and during his time at the club, he won several trophies, including four Serie A titles.

His impressive performance caught the attention of his former club Manchester United, who splashed £89.3 million to sign him in 2016.

Though some might question the impact that he had on Manchester United after he returned, his time at the club was relatively okay.

In 233 games for the club, he scored 39 goals and also registered 51 assists. Not bad for someone who plays as a midfielder.

Well, during his final years at the club, Pogba began suffering injuries way more often than expected. His contract with Manchester United expired and on the 11th of July 2022, he returned to Juventus on a free transfer.

Pogba’s highly anticipated return to Italy didn’t go as planned. He played only 161 minutes in the 2022/23 season, and this is due to the reoccurring injuries that he kept sustaining.

Pogba’s hopes of having a fresh start this season, are on hold as he is currently suspended from playing because of an anti-doping offense.

1. Eden Hazard

Belgium v Canada: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Eden Hazard, the Belgium international, is considered as one of the best footballers in the world.

His time at Chelsea, was where he established himself as one of the best. Because of the impact he had at the club, he is considered a legend at the club by Chelsea fans.

With 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games, Hazard was a force to be reckoned with. It is not surprising why he was adored by fans at the club.

Based on his performance over the years, he looked like the next big thing in world football. He was even considered to be in the same class with the likes of Messi.

His move to Real Madrid in 2019, was supposed to propel his career to the next level, but unfortunately, the opposite was what happened.

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Madrid identified Hazard as the perfect replacement. To pull this off, the Spanish giants broke the bank, spending £88.3 million (initial fee) to secure his signing from Chelsea.

He was immediately given the iconic number 7 jersey. The anticipations were high, but sadly, Hazard couldn’t prove his worth.

He suffered a major dip in form, the major factor here is injuries, which became a reoccurring thing for him.

At Madrid, we never got to see the version of Hazard that was once tearing the Premier League apart. He only secured seven goals to his name in 71 appearances.

After spending four years at the club with no possible signs of improvement, the club mutually terminated his contract.