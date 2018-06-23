3 top superstars who could leave the English Premier League this summer

These players are likely to leave the English top flight this summer.

DDG - continually linked with a move to Real Madrid

The 2017-18 season proved to be a great one in the English Premier League, with lots of entertainment and amazing displays all through.

Tough and really competitive, the campaign came with a lot of surprises and interesting highlights as many English clubs fought hard for dominance, glory, and prestige.

The season has ended and preparations are underway as many European clubs eye reinforcements in the transfer window.

While the Premier League clubs will be working hard to bring in new players from other leagues, the division could also end up losing some of it's brightest superstars before the 2018-19 campaign begins.

With constant speculations and transfer rumors in the air, we take a look at 3 incredible superstars who could depart the English top flight this summer.

#3 Alvaro Morata (Chelsea to Juventus)

Morata could leave the English top flight this summer

London outfit, Chelsea broke their transfer record when they signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017.

The striker had a decent start to life at Stamford Bridge, scoring 7 goals in his first 8 matches and making waves in the Premier League. However, everything that happened afterwards was a total nightmare for the attacker.

Morata hit a very poor patch as the season wore on, producing embarrassing displays in front of goal which forced Antonio Conte to drop him on the bench for a couple of important clashes.

The signing of Olivier Giroud in the winter has seen the Spaniard's game time further reduced, therefore giving him a reason to think about his future at Stamford Bridge.

Morata is reportedly considering a move away from the Premier League with a host of Italian clubs including the likes of Juventus, Inter, and AC Milan interested in signing him.

According to Metro, the Bianconneri are currently leading the race to sign the player, who is valued at £50 million by Chelsea. Morata spent 2 years with Juventus during his time in the Serie A and his relationship with the club could make things easier for the Old Ladies.