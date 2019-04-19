3 Transfers Arsenal should go all out for this summer

Bryan Rodrigues FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 327 // 19 Apr 2019, 17:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery has done a much better job than expected in his first season at Arsenal.

After a superb start to Unai Emery's first season at Arsenal which saw the Gunners remain unbeaten for 22 games followed by a difficult period during the mid-season, Arsenal seem to have steadied their season once again with the Gunners on course to finish in the top 4 and possibly win the Europa League as well.

This just goes to prove that appointing Unai Emery was the right decision, but the Spaniard still has a lot of work to do over the summer to make Arsenal genuine title contenders. And with the way his first season has gone so far, Arsenal fans seem optimistic that in the long run, Emery can deliver.

Arsenal's most recent win which was against Napoli was Emery's 50th game in charge and it was Emery's 32nd win and no Arsenal manager has managed such a record in their first 50 games in charge.

So the signs are positive, but the hard work cannot stop and Arsenal need to continue that this summer and it has to start with making a few really smart signings. Emery has said he wants at least 3 new signings with a center back, a winger and a replacement for Aaron Ramsey a priority.

Here is a look a 3 transfers Arsenal should go all out for this summer as they look to become more of a force in the Premier League next season.

#3 Joan Jordan

Joan Jordan might not be a star name, but he could be the perfect replacement for Aaron Ramsey.

A lot of people reading this article especially Arsenal fans will not know who Joan Jordan is, but the Spaniard has been making a huge impression with Eibar this season. Now he might not be a big name player that all the Arsenal fans are after, but if Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are anything to go by, it's that we don't necessarily need a big name player.

Any player who has the rights attributes and is integrated well into the team can have a huge impact and if Emery sees him as that kind of player, then Arsenal should go all out and sign him.

Jordan is a central midfielder but can operate as an attacking midfielder as well and in his two years at Eibar, he has made a total of 70 appearances and has scored 10 goals and assisted 8. This season, the 24-year-old has a pass success rate of 83%, averages almost 2 tackles per game, averages almost 2 key passes and crosses per game and almost 5 long balls per game.

The Spaniard is amazing from set pieces, is very physical and is amazing at holding the ball and is a threat in the air as well and could be a perfect fit for Emery's style. Jordan has a release clause of just £12million and Arsenal should snap him up before anyone else does.

1 / 3 NEXT