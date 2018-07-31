3 Transfers Everton Will Complete This Week

Adithya Velaayudham FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14.42K // 31 Jul 2018, 13:09 IST

Everton on verge of completing three transfer deals

The summer transfer window is nearing completion and all clubs are scrambling around to get deals done before the deadline day to avoid tension and confusion. Clubs from all the leagues in Europe will be very busy in the next few weeks trying to get their squads ready for the new season.

Here we take a look at Everton football club and the three transfers they could complete this week.

#3 Lucas Digne

Lucas Digne on his way to Everton

The French defender, Lucas Digne, has long been wanting an exit from Camp Nou as the lack of playing at Barcelona has cost his place in the World Cup winning French national team.

That has been on the back of his mind ever since this transfer window opened and has made up his mind that he would never be an understudy to Jordi Laba going into the new season.

Barcelona have even confirmed the defender's exit on their twitter account.

❗ @LucasDigne travels today to Barcelona with the Club's permission to finalise his departure from the Club. pic.twitter.com/xNDIO3ePWX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 29, 2018

Leighton Baines is not the same player as he once used to be and Digne's arrival could very well limit his minutes on the field and Digne will surely become Marco Silva' first choice left-back next season.

#2 Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina

The Colombian defender has earned rave reviews for his performances at the World Cup and since then, he has been having a lot of clubs hot on his heels to get him signed up. Yerry Mina suffered a torrid time during his time at Barcelona as he was not even able to get himself on the bench and for most days was asked to train alone.

Mina wants to leave Barcelona and Everton is his preferred destination

The strong central defender has come a long way since then and is the latest target for both Manchester United and Everton. Given his bad experience at a top club and his struggle to find more minutes on the field, will surely direct his decision towards Everton where he will surely be the first choice centre-back along with Ashley Williams.

The deal is expected to cost Everton in the region of £20 million.

