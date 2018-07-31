3 Transfers Manchester United Might Complete This Week

Mourinho is expecting at least one new signing

It is just two weeks before the close of the transfer window as the new premier league rules state that the summer transfer window will close before the start of the season. All the clubs are looking to finalize their transfer dealing and it is going to be a very busy few days ahead in the premier league.

Manchester United are also not an exception from that as recent comments from Mourinho suggests that fans can surely expect new signings as well as a few departures in the coming weeks. Here are three transfers that will be completed by Man Utd in the coming week, according to recent reports.

#3 Matteo Darmian

Napoli have made a formal approach for Matteo Darmian

Rumours in the Italian and English media have linked Darmian with a move away from Manchester United. Many Italian clubs are interested in the right back, as Juventus, Inter, and Milan were all recently linked with him.

Inter Milan have rubbished those reports as they are on the verge of sealing a move for Sime Vrsaljko from Atletico Madrid, Juventus also have signed Joao Cancelo as their preferred right back for next season and Milan have also signed Ivan Stanic long before the World cup.

It seemed as though Darmian was out of options and with injuries to Valencia and Dalot, he remains Man Utd's only experienced, first -choice right back with the current squad. He was set to stay at Old Trafford for at least 6 months till the winter transfer window, but a new name has been introduced into the mix. Goal reports that Napoli have made a formal offer for the Italian right back. He now is bound for an Old Trafford exit and that deal could happen as soon as this week.

