Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 transfers done by Liverpool that can make them Premier League title winners

Rishi Katariya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
8.20K   //    19 Jul 2018, 22:27 IST

In its 126 years of existence, Liverpool has won 5 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 18 League titles, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, and 15 FA Community Shields. Liverpool was a major force in European football in the 1970s and 1980s. Liverpool has been the most successful English team in the UEFA Champions League, having it won 5 times. Liverpool last won the Champions League in 2005, which had been one of the most incredible comebacks in the respective competition.

Liverpool is the second most successful league team in the history of English football but in the Premier League era, they have never got their hands on the title. Since then Liverpool has come close to winning the Premier League a number of times but have not been able to do so.

Back in 2014, they had the best chance of putting that right. The Liverpool team was incredible and consisted of quality attacking, led by Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling. Since then, Liverpool has been yearning to bring the Premier League title back to Anfield.

Here are three key transfers that can contribute to realizing that dream for Liverpool:

#1 Naby Keita

Liverpool FC Training
Naby Keita at Liverpool

Naby Keita is a Guinean professional footballer, who plays as a central midfielder for Liverpool and he captains the Guinea national team. Naby Keita started his career at his hometown club Horoya AC when he was just nine. He became known to people when he joined Red Bull Salzburg of Austria which was his first top division side.

He made his top division league debut against Wiener Neustadt. Keita ended the season with 5 goals and two assists, winning the league and cup double. He was even selected as the Austrian Bundesliga Player of the year in 2015. He moved to Red Bull Salzburg sister-club RB Leipzig, who had just been promoted to the German Bundesliga.

Liverpool grabbed the opportunity and on 28 August 2017, it was announced that a deal had been agreed with RB Leipzig for Keita to join Liverpool on 1 July 2018 after Liverpool triggered his £48 million release clause in addition to paying an undisclosed premium which was later revealed as £9 million.

Naby Keita is just 23, which can really make a huge difference to the Liverpool team. He has experience playing football almost for 15 years, which will help Liverpool immensely. With Keita standing 5'8", his strong physique as well as his early passes and chipped through-balls will be a very good advantage for Liverpool. 

He has become a national hero and a global star through the central role he played in Leipzig's stunning start to Bundesliga. Michel Dussuyer, the man who handed Keita his Guinea debut in 2014, described him as 'complete number 8'. Naby Keita is a perfect fit to Jurgen Klopp's style of attacking play.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Xherdan Shaqiri Fabinho Liverpool Transfer News
Rishi Katariya
CONTRIBUTOR
10 most questionable signings made by Liverpool in the...
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about new Liverpool signing...
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup-inspired signings who flopped in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Xherdan Shaqiri is a good signing for...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League Records That Might NEVER Be Broken
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League transfers that could happen
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 stars Liverpool should try to sign this...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool target two Premier League defenders
RELATED STORY
3 signings that will make Liverpool unstoppable 
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 free transfers in Liverpool history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us