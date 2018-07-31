Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 transfers Tottenham could complete this week

Adithya Velaayudham
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
11.95K   //    31 Jul 2018, 22:59 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League
Mauricio Pochettino

All the Premier League clubs are in a transfer frenzy as it is less than two weeks to go before the end of the summer transfer window. The new rules state that all the transfers must be completed before the start of the season and the deadline has been set as August 9th.

Tottenham are one of the few clubs who are yet to make a signing this summer, but the real work has already been done by Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy. He has put the groundwork all summer for deals and is now ready to push hard and sign the players that Mauricio Pochettino wants to get hold of.

Despite not signing anyone, Pochettino remains calm and has stressed on the fact that he already has a very good squad. It has been reported that the Argentine has said, "We're working hard trying to improve the squad.

"The market has only started to move very quickly after the World Cup. Be sure that we are going to do some movement but like always, we're working hard - no rash decisions. I'm not worried, I'm happy preparing the team to arrive in the best condition for the first Premier League game."

Here are three deals that could be completed by Tottenham this week:

#3 Toby Alderweireld:

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, had been very reluctant to listen to any offers for the Belgian defender, Toby Alderweireld this summer. But recent reports have suggested that Levy has softened his stance and asking price on the defender and Man Utd are more than interested in him.

Man Utd need new reinforcements in defense and they have already agreed for the sale of two defenders in Darmian and Marcos Rojo, but neither of those two transfers will reach completion unless Mourinho can add a new defender to his ranks.

Mourinho balked at the asking price that Levy had set for a player who is in the last year of his contract but after the recent news that Levy has softened his stance, Tottenham can soon expect an offer for the 30-year-old defender and it could be as soon as this week.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Geoffrey Kondogbia Toby Alderweireld Manchester United Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Adithya Velaayudham
CONTRIBUTOR
3 Transfers Manchester United Might Complete This Week
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Tottenham 'in talks' for...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Bale has decided to join Spurs,...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Zaha, Martial, Sessegnon linked...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs agree £8.5 million-a-year...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Transfer News: Ambivalent De Ligt reports,...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer roundup: Update on Pulisic pursuit,...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United should sign Toby...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Deadlock over defender,...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Update on Maddison,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us