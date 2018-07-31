3 transfers Tottenham could complete this week

Mauricio Pochettino

All the Premier League clubs are in a transfer frenzy as it is less than two weeks to go before the end of the summer transfer window. The new rules state that all the transfers must be completed before the start of the season and the deadline has been set as August 9th.

Tottenham are one of the few clubs who are yet to make a signing this summer, but the real work has already been done by Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy. He has put the groundwork all summer for deals and is now ready to push hard and sign the players that Mauricio Pochettino wants to get hold of.

Despite not signing anyone, Pochettino remains calm and has stressed on the fact that he already has a very good squad. It has been reported that the Argentine has said, "We're working hard trying to improve the squad.

"The market has only started to move very quickly after the World Cup. Be sure that we are going to do some movement but like always, we're working hard - no rash decisions. I'm not worried, I'm happy preparing the team to arrive in the best condition for the first Premier League game."

Here are three deals that could be completed by Tottenham this week:

#3 Toby Alderweireld:

Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, had been very reluctant to listen to any offers for the Belgian defender, Toby Alderweireld this summer. But recent reports have suggested that Levy has softened his stance and asking price on the defender and Man Utd are more than interested in him.

Man Utd need new reinforcements in defense and they have already agreed for the sale of two defenders in Darmian and Marcos Rojo, but neither of those two transfers will reach completion unless Mourinho can add a new defender to his ranks.

Mourinho balked at the asking price that Levy had set for a player who is in the last year of his contract but after the recent news that Levy has softened his stance, Tottenham can soon expect an offer for the 30-year-old defender and it could be as soon as this week.

