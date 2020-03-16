3 underrated English youngsters who could be on the move in the summer | Premier League 2019-20

Mason Mount and Declan Rice played together in the youth ranks for Chelsea

The 2019-20 edition of the Premier League has seen several young players burst onto the scene, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal affording opportunities to their academy youngsters to make up for the shortcomings in their respective squad. By virtue of their transfer ban, Chelsea were banned from signing players in the summer but truth be told, it has proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Blues.

The likes of Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have all played pivotal roles for Frank Lampard side this season, as has been the case with Bukayo Saka, Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams, who have emerged through the ranks at Arsenal and Manchester United.

Gareth Southgate's England tenure thus far could be termed as a success and the former England international has also worked with the Three Lions' youth setup in the past, due to which he has been keeping tabs on several young players from across the Premier League.

While the likes of James Maddison and Jack Grealish are currently household names in the Premier League and look set to make big money moves in the summer, there have been a handful of other English youngsters who have quietly gone under the radar this season.

In this segment, we take a look at three such players, as they look to finish the season strongly and look to move on to greener pastures.

#1 Declan Rice - West Ham United

Declan Rice is attracting interest from Manchester United and Chelsea

Having burst onto the scene at the Chelsea academy, Declan Rice moved across the London divide to join West Ham United in 14 and since then, the midfielder has swiftly risen through the ranks with the Hammers. An indispensable member of David Moyes' squad currently, the England international is reportedly a target for Manchester United, as the Red Devils look for a series of additions in the summer to build a squad that can compete on all fronts.

A tough-tackling midfielder by trade, Rice's tenacity in midfielder alongside skipper Mark Noble has been one of the silver linings in an otherwise disappointing league season for the Hammers, who could well be relegated at the end of the season if they fail to put together a string of wins.

Aside from his physical abilities, the 23-year-old has an eye for a pass, making him a multifaceted asset for his side. Rice is set to play a key role for England in the European Championships and could well secure a switch to one of the sides in the Premier League top six, with Chelsea also in the running to secure his signature.

The former Chelsea man looks set to leave West Ham at the end of the season and although the Hammers would prefer to hold on to their star man, a big-money bid could potentially blow them out of the water, as the best sides in the country circle for their prized asset.

#2 Todd Cantwell - Norwich City

Todd Cantwell has been linked with a move to Liverpool

Todd Cantwell's rise has been one of the bright sparks in an otherwise lacklustre league campaign for Norwich City, as they look to primed to return to the Championship after spending a solitary season in the Premier League.

A product of the club's youth academy, Cantwell has a loan spell away, with Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Sittard, where he polished his skills and returned to his parent club for the start of the 2018-19 season.

After playing a pivotal role in securing promotion for Daniel Farke's side, Cantwell has adapted to the intensity of the Premier League seamlessly, six goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for Norwich this season. The 22-year-old is a bundle of energy in the centre of the park and is capable of slotting into several positions in midfield, making him a useful asset for any squad.

With Adam Lallana seemingly on his way out of Liverpool in the summer, Cantwell has reportedly been drawn up as one of the players to potentially replace his compatriot at the Merseyside club. However, reports from the Athletic have suggested that while the Reds are keeping tabs on the player, they will not heed to Norwich's £35 million asking price, which they believe is excessive for the player.

Cantwell has a bright future ahead of him and could be available for a cut-price fee if the Canaries indeed suffer relegation, which could potentially trigger a rethink amongst the Liverpool hierarchy.

#3 Dwight McNeil - Burnley

Dwight McNeil is a regular feature of Sean Dyche's pragmatic Burnley side

Dwight McNeil was thrown into the thick of a relegation battle last season and the young winger held his own against some of the best attackers in the Premier League despite filling in as a full back. Since then, he hasn't looked back and has established himself as an indispensable member of Sean Dyche's 4-4-2 set up, where he occupies the left flank and terrorizes opposition defenders with his pace and dribbling prowess.

A wide player by trade, McNeil has excelled as a left-back when called upon by his manager and has featured 31 times for the Clarets this season in all competitions, racking up two goals and five assists in the process.

The lanky Englishman is deceptively quick on the ball and is quite the dribbler despite his frame, as he ranks 9th on the list for successful takeons with 61 completed in 2534 minutes of Premier League football this season.

McNeil's rise to the top has been steady and within 13 months of making his Premier League debut, the young Englishman has established himself as a reliable member of Dyche's side, as he looks set to have a big future in the game.