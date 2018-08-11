3 unexpected things that might happen in the Premier League 2018-19 season

Could these things happen in the new season?

The Premier League kicked off with Man Utd playing Leicester City at Old Trafford. Fans are always excited with league football back, and a Friday night fixture at Old Trafford was an awesome way to get started.

Supporters of every club want their teams to spring a positive surprise. Teams like Wolves and Fulham have invested a hefty amount, and they sure have an ambition to do the unexpected.

Looking at Merseyside, both Liverpool and Everton have strengthened in crucial areas. The Manchester clubs on the other hand didn't spend like they usually do. Tottenham also made history by signing no one.

Looking at all the sides after an exciting transfer window, we should surely expect the unexpected this season.

#3 Tottenham fail to qualify for the UCL

Is Spurs really good enough?

Tottenham are the first team in the history of the summer transfer window to not sign a single player. Due to spending huge amounts of money on their new stadium, Spurs didn't have a big budget for transfers. Malcolm, Jack Grealish, and Anthony Martial were some big names linked with a move to Spurs.

Although Spurs have great depth in their squad, they have failed to win anything for a long time. Pochettino has claimed that he's satisfied with what he has. But considering how the other top flight teams have upgraded, finishing in the top four will certainly be a challenge for Spurs.

This is not expected at all. But Spurs will have a tough time trying to secure a UCL spot this season.

#2 Everton to qualify for UEFA Europa League

Everton to shock the world

It all started for Everton when they appointed Marco Silva (former manager of Watford) as their new manager. And with players like Rooney and Klaassen leaving, the club needed some crucial additions to their squad.

Everton surprisingly had a great transfer window, they went all out on deadline day and signed Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk (free), Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes (loan) from Barcelona, and Kurt Zouma (loan) from Chelsea. One of their key signings was Richarlison from Watford. He cost them £50 million.

So looking at the squad they have prepared for the new season, their aim will certainly be to defy all odds. And a fight for the UEL looks possible. Everton certainly have the man-power to shock the world and finish in the top six.

