3 most valuable players at Tottenham Hotspur aged 25 or younger

Tottenham Hotspur have been working overtime to get manager Antonio Conte the players he wants this summer.

The club announced their sixth on July 19 morning, with right-back Djed Spence's arrival. They've also signed Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet.

Chairman Daniel Levy is uncharacteristically backing his manager in the transfer market as the club look to win their first trophy since 2008 next season.

Amongst all the new signings, Spurs also have some valuable young players on their roster.

None of these youngsters are academy graduates and have joined the club in the past year. This is perhaps a sign of what to expect from Tottenham going forward.

Mentioned below are the three most valuable players at the club aged 25 or younger. (Values via Transfermarkt)

#3 Dejan Kulusevski (22) - Valued at £36 million

Dejan Kulusevski - Winger

Dejan Kulusevski was bought from Juventus on loan in January this year until the summer of 2023. He made an instant impact as Tottenham looked to seal the Premier League's top four spot.

He made 20 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing eight assists. These were crucial contributions as the club booked Champions League football and took it from arch-rivals Arsenal's grasp.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have formed a formidable partnership over the years, but the club have failed to find the ideal right winger. Kulusevski has looked promising, and if he can continue his form into the coming season, Tottenham will only get better.

The club has an obligation to buy him next summer, so for all intents and purposes, Kulusevski is a full-time player.

#2 Richarlison (25) - Valued at £43.2 million

Richarlison - Forward

Richarlison has been a Premier League regular since the 2017-2018 season. He signed for Watford from Fluminense and then moved to Everton after a season in London.

Tottenham came in for Richarlison this summer and signed him for £50 million plus add-ons. Richarlison made 152 appearances for Everton, scoring 53 goals and providing 14 assists.

The Brazilian was pivotal in helping Everton survive relegation last season, and his fighting spirit drove the team forward. He registered 10 goals and five assists in 30 Premier League matches last season.

Conte will love the passion and fire that Richarlison shows on the pitch. The team now has greater depth in their attack, and Richarlison will provide healthy competition for the front three. He is a good player whose value can only rise as he plays with more talented teammates.

#1 Cristian Romero (24) - Valued at £43.2 million

Cristian Romero - Centre-back

Cristian Romero may have similar value to Richarlison, but he is a year younger, and as a centre-back, he has greater longevity than a forward player.

Romero joined Tottenham from Atalanta on an initial loan deal last summer. He was nominated the Serie A Defender of the Year in the 2020-21 season.

The club have an obligation to buy him next summer, a deal that they will happily complete. Romero has made 30 appearances for Tottenham so far, scoring one goal.

Romero brought some much-needed fighting spirit to the the teams defense last season. A ball-playing centre-back, he also has the classic bite that all defenders should have.

At 24, he is the perfect age to become a fixture in the team's defense for many seasons. He suffered some injuries last season, but Romero will be raring to go as Spurs look to challenge for trophies in the 2022-23 season.

