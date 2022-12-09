3 versatile wingers Manchester United could sign in January 

While the Premier League is on a compulsory break due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition, Manchester United will be looking to boost their squad depth, especially in attack in the forthcoming January transfer window.

This decision could be attributed to the awkward departure of Cristiano Ronaldo as well as the persistent fitness concerns of Anthony Martial and several other factors.

As the footballing world evolves, numerous managers tend to appreciate players who are versatile and can play in several positions when needed.

As such, this article will look at three versatile wingers that the Red Devils could sign in January.

#3 Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao - AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2022-23 campaign

Ac Milan’s attacking sensation is arguably one of the most prolific wingers currently in the footballing world and his attacking threat is exceptional.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a decent start to the 2022-23 Serie A campaign. He has netted seven goals and six assists in 20 appearances for AC Milan this season. Similarly, his performances for Portugal in the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup competition have been outstanding as he has also netted two goals in four games so far.

One unique thing about Leao is his ability to feature primarily as a left-winger and also as a center-forward when the need arises.

According to Transfer News Central, Manchester United are interested in signing him and his potential signing to Manchester United could boost the team's attack and also strengthen their attacking depth.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Manchester United are interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in January. (Daily Mirror) Manchester United are interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in January. (Daily Mirror) https://t.co/qF0AM3ZYOf

#2 Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid v Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

The Atletico Madrid forward has barely lived up to expectations in La Liga this season and he's one of the players that could leave the club in the January transfer window.

Felix has only managed to score four goals and he has also registered three assists in 18 appearances for Diego Simeone's side this season.

However, he has been brilliant for Portugal in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup competition. Felix has netted one goal and has registered two assists in three games in the competition so far.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are currently one of the teams that could sign the Portuguese winger.

The 23-year-old is versatile as he could feature on both the right and left flanks as well as the supporting striker position. His versatility could be pivotal for Erik Ten Hag if he signs.

#1 Cody Gakpo

PSV Eindhoven v Glasgow Rangers - UEFA Champions League Play-Off Second Leg

The Dutchman is arguably one of the finest youngsters currently in the footballing world and his finishing ability is outstanding.

Gakpo has netted 12 goals and has registered 15 assists in 19 appearances for PSV Eindhoven this season. Similarly, he has netted three goals in four games in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup competition.

According to Sky Sports, the 23-year-old is currently open to a move to Manchester United.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Cody Gakpo says he would consider a move to Manchester United Cody Gakpo says he would consider a move to Manchester United 👀🔴 https://t.co/OMSF1q5ZoU

His potential signing could improve the Red Devils as he could feature as a left-winger and center-forward. His potential signing is a win-win situation for Manchester United as the club will no longer need to invest in signing a striker anymore.

