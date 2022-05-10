3 Watford players who are likely to find new Premier League clubs after the Hornets' relegation

Watford have been relegated back to the EFL Championship after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday, May 8.

The Hornets' stay in the Premier League lasted for just one season, having secured promotion after finishing second in the Championship during the 2020-21 campaign. They will be joined by Norwich City, who have also lost their status as a Premier League club.

Nevertheless, there are a number of players in the Watford squad who have impressed this season and could be snapped up by the EPL teams in the summer.

On that note, here's a list of three Watford players who could stay in the Premier League beyond this season.

#3 Ismaila Sarr

Ismailla Sarr linked with several Premier League club

The Ivory Coast international has been a consistent performer for the Hornets since joining for a club-record £40 million (as per Sky Sports) from Rennes in 2019.

Sarr is an explosive attacker who plays his best football when deployed as a right-winger. He has made 22 appearances in the league this term, registering five goals and two assists.

The 24-year old attacker averaged 1.8 shots, one key pass and 1.5 dribbles per game in the English top division this season. Apart from that, he also completed 80% of his passes in the league.

Newcastle United have shown interest (according to Express) in signing him in recent months, with Liverpool also understood to be his admirers (as per Caught Offside). It wouldn't come as a surprise if he stays in the top division beyond this season.

#2 Emmanuel Dennis (Top-scorer for Watford in the league)

Emmanuel Dennis scored 10 league goals this season

The Nigeria international enjoyed a great campaign with the Hornets after joining from Cub Brugge at the start of the season. He has scored 10 and assisted six goals in 33 league appearances so far this season.

Dennis is a versatile footballer who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line. His key strengths are his dribbling and finishing skills, along with his ability to find his teammates in high goalscoring positions. He has averaged 1.8 shots, 2.1 dribbles, and one key pass per 90 in the league this term.

The Hornets are reportedly looking to cash in a transfer fee in the region of £20 million for Dennis in the summer. West Ham United have shown interest (as per Hammers.News) in securing his services in recent weeks.

#3 Moussa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko could be a decent option for Premier League clubs

The 32-year old Frenchman has over 250 English Premier League games experience. He could be a decent option for teams looking to sign a dependable midfielder in the summer.

Sissoko joined Watford for a fee in the region of £5 million (as per The Athletic) from Tottenham Hotspur during last summer's transfer window. He has played 33 league games this season, scoring two and assisting one goal.

He is known for his power and dribbling skills, along with his ability in the air. He has registered 1.4 dribbles, 1.4 tackles, and 1.1 key passes per 90 in the English top division this season.

The France international's contract at Vicarage Road will expire at the end of next season. However, he is unlikely to stay at the club beyond this season.

