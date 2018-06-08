World Cup 2018: 3 ways Argentina can line up to win the World Cup in Russia

Can Sampaoli fit Messi and Dybala in the same formation?

This could be Lionel Messi's last World Cup tournament

The road to the World Cup was not a smooth one for Argentina. The South Americans almost missed out on the tournament this year, following their mediocre displays in the qualifiers. It was one man, Lionel Messi that decided the fate of the nation, bagging a fantastic hat-trick against Ecuador to send Jorge Sampaoli's men through.

Now that preparations are underway for the prestigious tournament, the expectations are rising again as many people consider the Albiceleste as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. While many people are looking forward to seeing how Jorge Sampaoli will fit Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala in the same formation, the manager himself recognizes that his task is much bigger than that.

Sampaoli understands that this could be the last chance for his all-star squad to claim the World Cup trophy. Despite the level of quality in the team, the manager also recognizes that he needs to find a way of utilizing the amazing superstars at his disposal, in order to get a shot at the prestigious trophy in Russia.

Therefore, we suggest 3 fantastic ways the 58-year-old can arrange his team in order to come out victorious in the tournament this year:

Goalkeeper: Chelsea's Wilfredo Caballero should feature between the sticks, with River Plate's Franco Armani serving as his backup.

#3. The 4-1-3-2 Formation

Argentina Training Session

Since the Albiceleste have a lot of quality up front, let us begin with a formation that allows them to use their attackers efficiently. The 4-1-3-2 is one of the best formations for attacking teams and it will definitely suit Jorge Sampaoli's men in the World Cup in Russia.

Starting from the back, Nicolas Otamendi should be paired with Federico Fazio in the center of the defense. Both men are capable of absorbing incoming attacks using their amazing physicality and aggression, and they are also efficient in the air. By virtue of his decent performances with Manchester United last term, Marcos Rojo should start on the left while Gabriel Mercado should occupy the right-back position.

One of the most experienced players in the squad, Javier Mascherano should be deployed as a defensive midfielder. Barcelona playmaker, Lionel Messi should operate as an attacking midfielder with the freedom to roam in the offensive areas. Juventus superstar, Paulo Dybala should start on the right flank beside Messi while Angel Di Maria should play next to the Barcelona maestro on the left.

Argentina's 2-man attack should consist of Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero. The two players are both amazing when it comes to putting the ball into the back of the net. With an attacking formation consisting of Messi, Dybala, Di Maria, Aguero, and Higuain, we can expect the Albiceleste to rack up plenty of goals in the tournament this year.