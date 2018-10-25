3 ways Barcelona can lineup against Real Madrid

FC Barcelona host Real Madrid for the 84th time in LaLiga history at the Camp Nou on 28th October. There has been an unsettled feeling at Real Madrid, after the poor start Julen Lopetegui's side has made, going winless in 5 games before the Los Blancos edged Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The team that will be hosting the game on Sunday are sitting pretty on top of the table but will be without their skipper for the ultimate showdown.

Ernesto Valverde's side suffered a huge blow when record goalscorer in El Clasico, Lionel Messi, had to be taken off following an injury against Sevilla which will keep him out for at least three weeks in the sidelines. The Argentine fractured his arm when he landed awkwardly following a tussle for the ball with Franco Vazquez.

In addition to this headache, Barcelona will also be without Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen. On the other hand, Real Madrid will be without Daniel Carvajal, who sustained a calf injury earlier this month.

In this piece, we shall look at the possibilities of Barcelona's starting lineup against Real Madrid on Sunday.

#1) 4-3-3

4-3-3 is the primary Valverde setup.

The 4-3-3 is the formation Ernesto Valverde has used the most since he has arrived at Barcelona. The Spanish manager prefers this formation because he is more reliant on perfect balance and defensive astuteness to protect the backline from getting breached.

The midfield trio consisting of Busquets, Arthur and Rakitic should keep their place because they have a great understanding, and the perfect balance in terms of attack and defense.

When both the full-backs get high up the pitch, one of Arthur or Rakitic decides to stay along with Sergio Busquets in middle of the park to shield the defense. This gives enough freedom for the full-backs to run up the flanks and the attackers to move forward. It will be an interesting battle, as the Real Madrid are not in good defensive shape at the moment.

Barcelona do not have many options in the defense department, since it is plauged with multiple injuries. Nelson Semedo could replace Sergio Roberto in the right-back position. However, the shot-stopper Ter Stegen, who looks to be in form of his life, will keep his place.

French international Ousmane Dembele could be heading into the starting eleven, instead of Rafinha, who was a goalscorer on Wednesday against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

