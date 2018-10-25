×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 ways Barcelona can lineup against Real Madrid

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
560   //    25 Oct 2018, 21:01 IST

Luis Suarez and Sergio Ramos
Luis Suarez and Sergio Ramos

FC Barcelona host Real Madrid for the 84th time in LaLiga history at the Camp Nou on 28th October. There has been an unsettled feeling at Real Madrid, after the poor start Julen Lopetegui's side has made, going winless in 5 games before the Los Blancos edged Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The team that will be hosting the game on Sunday are sitting pretty on top of the table but will be without their skipper for the ultimate showdown.

Ernesto Valverde's side suffered a huge blow when record goalscorer in El Clasico, Lionel Messi, had to be taken off following an injury against Sevilla which will keep him out for at least three weeks in the sidelines. The Argentine fractured his arm when he landed awkwardly following a tussle for the ball with Franco Vazquez.

In addition to this headache, Barcelona will also be without Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen. On the other hand, Real Madrid will be without Daniel Carvajal, who sustained a calf injury earlier this month.

In this piece, we shall look at the possibilities of Barcelona's starting lineup against Real Madrid on Sunday.

#1) 4-3-3

4-3-3 is the primary Valverde setup.
4-3-3 is the primary Valverde setup.

The 4-3-3 is the formation Ernesto Valverde has used the most since he has arrived at Barcelona. The Spanish manager prefers this formation because he is more reliant on perfect balance and defensive astuteness to protect the backline from getting breached.

The midfield trio consisting of Busquets, Arthur and Rakitic should keep their place because they have a great understanding, and the perfect balance in terms of attack and defense.

When both the full-backs get high up the pitch, one of Arthur or Rakitic decides to stay along with Sergio Busquets in middle of the park to shield the defense. This gives enough freedom for the full-backs to run up the flanks and the attackers to move forward. It will be an interesting battle, as the Real Madrid are not in good defensive shape at the moment.

Barcelona do not have many options in the defense department, since it is plauged with multiple injuries. Nelson Semedo could replace Sergio Roberto in the right-back position. However, the shot-stopper Ter Stegen, who looks to be in form of his life, will keep his place. 

French international Ousmane Dembele could be heading into the starting eleven, instead of Rafinha, who was a goalscorer on Wednesday against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Daniel Carvajal Football Top 5/Top 10 El Clásico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Avid football follower, writer, LFC Supporter, Chennaiyin FC Assistant Media Manager.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: The La Liga title race has...
RELATED STORY
3 of the most memorable things Lionel Messi has done...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Barcelona's predicted lineup against Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid eye shock move for former Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
 3 players who can win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
How Barcelona might lineup next season
RELATED STORY
3 Football legends who left their clubs with their heads...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid players frustrated with manager...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid vs Espanyol | Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct REA ESP 12:30 AM Real Valladolid vs Espanyol
27 Oct GIR RAY 04:30 PM Girona vs Rayo Vallecano
27 Oct ATH VAL 07:45 PM Athletic Club vs Valencia
27 Oct CEL EIB 10:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Eibar
27 Oct LEV LEG 10:00 PM Levante vs Leganés
28 Oct ATL REA 12:15 AM Atlético Madrid vs Real Sociedad
28 Oct GET REA 04:30 PM Getafe vs Real Betis
28 Oct BAR REA 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Real Madrid
28 Oct DEP VIL 11:00 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Villarreal
29 Oct SEV HUE 01:15 AM Sevilla vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us