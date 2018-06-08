Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 ways Brazil can line up to win the World Cup in Russia

With the World Cup fast approaching, we take a look at 3 formations Tite can use in order the win the prestigous tournament in Russia.

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 12:00 IST
730

Brazil v Argentina - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier
The Selecao impressed in the qualifiers

Brazil are one of the favorites to win the World Cup in Russia this year. The Selecao are the most dominant side in the competition, winning it a record 5 times and are on course to add a sixth when the tournament begins on the 14th of this month.

The South Americans were really impressive in the qualifiers and were the first to secure a place in the competition. They recorded 3-0 victories against both Argentina and Chile, thereby raising the expectations as they head into the tournament.

The presence of amazing superstars like Neymar, Coutinho, Marcelo and Roberto Firmino has also added more weight on the shoulders of Tite, with many people expecting nothing but a triumph from the manager.

Tite knows quite well that he needs to deliver with his all-star team in Russia. But, while the nation might have a lot of amazing superstars, arranging these players effectively is a big task for any manager. Therefore, we suggest 3 ways that Tite can arrange the team in order to achieve success in Russia:

#3. The 4-3-3 formation

Brazil Training Session
Brazil Training Session

It is true that Tite will find it difficult to select his line-up for the World Cup this year due to the competition for places in the squad. However, adopting the 4-3-3 formation can be an effective way of overcoming his selection headache in the tournament.

In this system, Thiago Silva and Miranda should be placed in the center of the defense, with Marcelo on the left and Danilo on the right. Silva and Miranda will provide solidity at the back while Marcelo and Danilo will be effective at taking the ball forward as well as stopping incoming counter-attacks.

Barcelona midfielder, Philippe Coutinho should lead from the middle, with club teammate, Paulinho and Real Madrid's Casemiro for support. The former Liverpool man will be really important due to his creativity, playmaking skills and the ability to control the game. Paulinho and Casemiro will also add physicality to the team in the middle of the pitch.

With Coutinho starting in the midfield, PSG superstar, Neymar Junior, should lead the offensive line, occupying his favorite position on the left. Willian should be deployed on the right flank and Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus should play as a central forward.

Goalkeeper: Roma goalkeeper, Alisson should feature in between the sticks. The 25-year-old is one of the best in the world at the moment, following his incredible performances during the last campaign.


Enter ca

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Barcelona Football Brazil Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho
World Cup 2018: 3 ways Argentina can line up to win the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Barcelona stars who will be key for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Barcelona players who could return as...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things Brazil need to do to win it all 
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 4 players who could help Brazil win...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 teams who could win in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Can Tite's Brazil win a sixth trophy for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 Barcelona players who can dominate the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Will Brazil bounce back to win the title?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil's quest for FIFA World Cup number six
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us