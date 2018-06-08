World Cup 2018: 3 ways Brazil can line up to win the World Cup in Russia

With the World Cup fast approaching, we take a look at 3 formations Tite can use in order the win the prestigous tournament in Russia.

The Selecao impressed in the qualifiers

Brazil are one of the favorites to win the World Cup in Russia this year. The Selecao are the most dominant side in the competition, winning it a record 5 times and are on course to add a sixth when the tournament begins on the 14th of this month.

The South Americans were really impressive in the qualifiers and were the first to secure a place in the competition. They recorded 3-0 victories against both Argentina and Chile, thereby raising the expectations as they head into the tournament.

The presence of amazing superstars like Neymar, Coutinho, Marcelo and Roberto Firmino has also added more weight on the shoulders of Tite, with many people expecting nothing but a triumph from the manager.

Tite knows quite well that he needs to deliver with his all-star team in Russia. But, while the nation might have a lot of amazing superstars, arranging these players effectively is a big task for any manager. Therefore, we suggest 3 ways that Tite can arrange the team in order to achieve success in Russia:

#3. The 4-3-3 formation

Brazil Training Session

It is true that Tite will find it difficult to select his line-up for the World Cup this year due to the competition for places in the squad. However, adopting the 4-3-3 formation can be an effective way of overcoming his selection headache in the tournament.

In this system, Thiago Silva and Miranda should be placed in the center of the defense, with Marcelo on the left and Danilo on the right. Silva and Miranda will provide solidity at the back while Marcelo and Danilo will be effective at taking the ball forward as well as stopping incoming counter-attacks.

Barcelona midfielder, Philippe Coutinho should lead from the middle, with club teammate, Paulinho and Real Madrid's Casemiro for support. The former Liverpool man will be really important due to his creativity, playmaking skills and the ability to control the game. Paulinho and Casemiro will also add physicality to the team in the middle of the pitch.

With Coutinho starting in the midfield, PSG superstar, Neymar Junior, should lead the offensive line, occupying his favorite position on the left. Willian should be deployed on the right flank and Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus should play as a central forward.

Goalkeeper: Roma goalkeeper, Alisson should feature in between the sticks. The 25-year-old is one of the best in the world at the moment, following his incredible performances during the last campaign.