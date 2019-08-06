3 ways in which Aston Villa can lineup in the upcoming Premier League season | Premier League 2019-20

Aston Villa v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final

Aston Villa are back in the Premier League after three years. The 7-time English Division One winners had a topsy-turvy season in the Championship, before the arrival of local man Dean Smith changed the fortunes of the club.

Under Smith, the Villans went on a 12-match unbeaten streak from February till the last day of the Championship which resulted in the club securing a spot in the playoffs. A win against Derby County in the final saw them secure their return to the top flight.

The former European Cup winners who had to rely very much on their on-loan stars last season have been the most active Premier League club in the transfer window. They now have 12 new summer additions with another 2 rumoured to on the move to Villa Park.

With a new-look Aston Villa in shape now, let's look 3 possible ways they could lineup in the Premier League this season.

3. 4-2-3-1

The most commonly used formation during his time with Brentford

The most commonly used formation throughout his managerial career, Dean Smith has so far used his preferred formation sparingly with Aston Villa. During his time at Brentford, the 48-year-old used this formation as his go-to one for every match.

The formation will likely see an entirely new back line with 5 of the players in the lineup joining the squad during this transfer window. Tom Heaton will start in goal for the Villans after the England international completed his move to Villa Park earlier in the week. Tyrone Mings is the first-choice centre back after having spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa.

His partner, though, is yet to be decided with either of Ezri Konsa or Bjorn Engels likely to partner the former Bournemouth man. Kortney House and Domnic Revan are unlikely to start in the first team with the duo set up to operate as back-up defenders. Matt Targett and Fredric Guilbert are likely to start in the full-back positions. Ahmed Elmohamdy, though, could edge Guilbert for the right-back position due to his previous Premier League experience.

New boys Douglas Luiz and Marvelous Nakamba are likely to start in the base of the midfield with Jack Grealish, Anwar El-Ghazi and Trezeguet playing ahead of the midfield.

Wesley Moraes is a sure starter as the sole centre forward with Villa yet to sign a proper back-up for the newly-acquired Brazilian.

