3 ways in which Real Madrid can get themselves back on track

Ritankar Chaudhuri FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.13K // 29 Oct 2018, 17:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid lost this season's first El Clasico 5-1

The 2018/19 season has been nothing short of a disaster for Real Madrid. Julen Lopetegui has failed to inspire his troops this season, after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Moreover, Real Madrid have lost that aggression, confidence and decisiveness in their gameplay and have looked nothing more than dull. Their Champions League campaign has been unimpressive as well, against expectations, they lost to CSKA Moscow and claimed a narrow win against Viktoria Plzeň.

So for now, let us have a look at the steps that Real Madrid can implement to resurrect their season.

#1. Replace Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui during the El Clasico

It is pretty safe to say that Julen Lopetegui's tenure as a Real Madrid manager has been nothing short of a nightmare.

Lopetegui has failed to instil the aggression, desire and decisiveness into the squad. Since Ronaldo and Zidane's departure, Real Madrid have lacked intensity in their performances (most recently highlighted by their 5-1 demolition by Barcelona).

Julen Lopetegui and Rafa Benitez have one thing in common - They are brilliant tacticians but lack the leadership and oratory skills to manage the dressing room, much opposed to Zidane's management.

Moreover, Lopetegui was successful with the Spanish national team because they had players who were much more comfortable on the ball and favoured Lopetegui's free-flowing possession-based attacking football.

However, Real Madrid has a squad consisting of players like Varane, Casemiro and Gareth Bale who are more efficient under a counter-attacking style of football.

For instance, let us take the case of two defensive midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid) and Busquets (Spanish national team). While Casemiro is more efficient as a midfield destroyer and only focuses on breaking up play and shielding the defence, Busquets is more of a deep-lying playmaker who understands Lopetegui's style better.

In short, Lopetegui maybe a good manager, but isn't fit for Real Madrid's style of play. Thus, a manager who can utilise the talent available at Real Madrid will be much more effective for the club.

1 / 3 NEXT