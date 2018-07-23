3 ways Liverpool can line up for next season

Klopp's Liverpool could break Man City's dominance next season

The Mersey-siders are one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market this summer. Ever since Jurgen Klopp arrived at the club, they have transformed into a real force. They finished third in the Premier League last season and reached the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Klopp has been really shrewd in the transfer market. Though he let Philippe Coutinho join Barcelona in January, he has made some brilliant signings. Virgil van Dijk has been phenomenal at the back for The Reds and Mohamed Salah has been a revelation. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain too was effective last season.

Liverpool has strengthened the squad this summer. Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabinho, Naby Keïta, and Alisson Becker arrived at the club in the last few weeks. Emre Can's departure to Juventus will result in some midfield changes for the 2018-19 season.

The Reds have spent more than £150 million in the transfer market so far. With a lot of new names at the club, it would be interesting to see who fits where in Klopp's formation for the new season.

On that note, let's take a look at the 3 ways Liverpool can line-up for the 2018-19 season.

#3 4-3-3 formation

4-3-3

Jurgen Klopp used a 4-3-3 formation for the most part of the 2017-18 campaign. He tasted huge success with it as Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mo Salah formed a ruthless partnership at the top.

There won't be any surprises at the back. Alisson will be Klopp's number 1 and is expected to make his Premier League debut against West Ham on match-day 1. New signings Naby Keita and Fabinho will most likely play on either side of Henderson in the midfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner will most likely miss out on a place in Liverpool's strongest 11. Alex Ox-Chamberlain is expected to miss a few months because of an injury, and Lallana will have to fight for his place on the team.

Liverpool's front three will remain the same with Mane and Salah playing either side of Firmino. There is quality everywhere on this Liverpool team.

