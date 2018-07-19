3 ways Liverpool can lineup with their new signings

Sanidhya Bhardwaj

Liverpool have done an astonishing piece of transfer business lately. They secured the signing of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig last summer with an agreement for him to join the Reds the next season. In the same window, they signed another big name in Arsenal's out-of-favour midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They procured long-term target Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton in January.

In this transfer window, the Merseyside club have already brought in Fabinho from AS Monaco, nabbed Xherdan Shaqiri from the newly relegated Stoke City, and now have almost completed the signing of Roma's goalkeeper Alisson Becker. These new additions will be a huge asset for Liverpool as they look to build a team, which will be expected to fight on all fronts.

The back-four are sorted. Van Dijk has become a mainstay in the heart of Liverpool's defence. Alexander-Arnold is expected to retain his spot at right-back after a breakout season but will, no doubt, face tough competition from Nathaniel Clyne. Robertson has solved a big dilemma for Klopp after his amazing showings on the left side of the defence.

The midfield looks sufficiently stuffed with strong and mobile midfielders like Henderson, Milner, Keita, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and others.

In the last-third, returning Origi will compete with Sturridge, Ings, Solanke and Shaqiri to get into a side which is already well-equipped in attack with the trident of Salah, Firmino and Mane.

Courtesy of the Reds' great depth, the starting lineup can be tweaked with numerous possibilities, given the various players, formations, and tactics at Klopp's disposal. All in all, this could very well be their season. Here, we look at the best three ways Liverpool can lineup to dismantle any opposition they face.

1. 4-3-3 (balanced)

The front-three of Salah, Mane, Firmino is undisputed in Liverpool's lineup and will be expected to create menace for the opposition's defenders.

Keita can be deployed as an attacking midfielder, who will be expected to press the opponents when off the ball. Fabinho comes in the side as a defensive midfielder and will give protection to the back four, somewhat relieving Henderson of his defensive duties.

The defence of Liverpool will probably remain the same as what was trusted during the business-end of last season.

Alisson is tipped to displace Loris Karius from the GK spot without any debate. The presence of Brazilian shot-stopper behind the defenders will boost their confidence and the quality of Liverpool between the sticks.

