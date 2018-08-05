Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 ways Manchester United can exploit their midfield resources

Varun Chandrasekhar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Aug 2018

Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018
Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

After a mediocre 2017/18, Manchester United and, more importantly, Jose Mourinho, has a lot to prove this season. Manchester United, the 20-time league champions and the most successful club in England, have not come close to winning the league since 2013. The closest they came was last season when United finished 2nd with 81 points but 19 points adrift of Champions Manchester City.

Coming to the current crop and their chances this season, Jose might argue that he needs a natural right winger and a central defender but he cannot dispute the fact that he lacks options in midfield. United currently have Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Fred, Herrera, McTominay, Pereira and Marouane Fellaini as their midfield options and here are 3 ways they can make full use of their options:

#1 Matic - Fred - Pogba

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

This is United's predicted first choice midfield. Nemanja Matic as the Defensive Midfielder, Pogba on the left of a 3 man midfield and Fred on the right. Paul Pogba has struggled for consistency over the past two seasons, but a player like Fred has the attributes to help the France international shine.

The towering presence of Matic as CDM and the productivity of Fred will allow Pogba to stay further up the pitch. All three of them are good passers of the ball. Both Pogba and Fred can play as a No.6 and No.8 at times. Having two box-to-box midfielders in the same lineup is surely going to help United dominate and recycle the possession. Fred brings energy and productivity into the midfield that looked lethargic most of the time last season.

Pogba, who dazzled for the World Cup-winning French team, will be looking to continue his rich vein of form once the season commences.

Varun Chandrasekhar
CONTRIBUTOR
A 23 Year Old, learning the beautiful game. I used to play football as a No 6 and used to be the captain of a local football team a few years ago!
