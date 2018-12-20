×
3 ways Manchester United could line up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Dec 2018, 16:39 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival has pumped in fresh air into the lungs of Manchester United fans all over the world. For starters, his appointment raised hopes for a return to the exciting, attacking football that was synonymous with Manchester United during the playing days of the Norwegian. Everyone expects Manchester United to go back to Sir Alex's ideologies and tactics, however, Solskjaer's style of setting up his team is slightly different from his manager in one area.

The Legendary Scot almost always liked to base his team on two flying wingers on both sides of the pitch. The 4-4-2 was his most preferred playing style, even though he had moved to the 4-3-3 on numerous occasions to meet the demands of the game. However, Solskjaer mostly likes to set his team up in a 4-3-3, so one can expect him to carry on that formation at Manchester United. This would also benefit the players in two ways - first, United do not have the personnel for an effective 4-2-2 and second, the players are already used to a 4-3-3.

Solskjaer has openly declared his admiration of Paul Pogba before and as such, it is safe to assume that the Frenchman will be an integral part of his team. Whether he can get the best out of his star man will define the rest of United's season.

As a manager, Solskjaer has shown a preference for a fast, attacking set up, with a quick transition from defence to offence and relentless waves of attack even with the relatively lesser talent at hand at Molde FK. With a pool of attacking players to chose from at Old Trafford, one can expect Solskjaer to go all out and take that risk that was missing from United's game so far. Right now, let us look at the 3 ways that Manchester United could line up under their new Boss.

4-2-1-3

A slightly laid-back approach
A slightly laid-back approach

Even though he admires Pogba, Solskjaer might be tempted to use the Frenchman's passing abilities from the deep to unleash the runners in his team. As such, the Norwegian could opt for a slight modification to the 4-3-3, a 4-2-1-3, with Juan Mata in his preferred No. 10 role.

De Gea will almost always start in goal, and Smalling and Lindelof, right now, look like the best bet, as both are comfortable on the ball. Dalot's speed and youth will appeal to Solskjaer, while Shaw should return to the left side once fit.

In the middle, Pogba would pull the string from deep, with Herrera doing the dirty work. Martial, Lukaku and Rashford make up the front three, but in this formation, Juan Mata is perhaps the most important player.

The Spaniard will be tasked with connecting the defence with attack and tracking the late runs of Pogba, to set him up for the kill. He will be threading those final balls that he is so good at and will also have his eye out for goal.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Anthony Martial Ole Gunner Solskjær
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
