3 ways Manchester United could line up in the upcoming season

Manchester United had a reasonably successful 2022-23 season, finishing third in the Premier League and thereby ensuring qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League. The difference in points between the top two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal, and United was quite big (15). Nevertheless, Erik ten Hag also managed to win the Carabao Cup in his debut season as the Manchester United manager and it is fair to say that it was a successful season.

United have signed Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a princely amount of £72 million. They have also signed Mason Mount and have now initiated their approach for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat as per the Mirror. Should they get the nod of approval from the Moroccan, they will likely offload Fred and Donny van de Beek.

In such a scenario, let us take a look at three ways they could line up next season:

#1. 4-2-3-1

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

This has been Ten Hag’s favourite formation and he might be sticking to it in the upcoming season as well. Should Amrabat arrive, he would partner Casemiro as a defensive midfielder. Bruno Fernandes would play as the No. 10, Marcus Rashford and Antony on the flanks and Hojlund as the No. 9.

Amrabat, who was brilliant in Morocco's semifinal run in the FIFA World Cup last December, should gain valuable experience from playing alongside Casemiro. The combination should strengthen United’s defense considerably. Both Rashford and Antony are capable of cutting inside from the flanks and Fernandes will pull the strings from the midfield.

However, if United fail to sign Amrabat, Christian Eriksen will be playing alongside Casemiro in the double pivot. It will weaken United defensively, but Eriksen’s ability to play long passes from deep might come in handy. However, Mount will find it difficult to make the playing eleven in this case.

#2. 4-3-3

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

In a slight change from the previous formation, this one will mean that United will play Casemiro as the lone defensive midfielder. Eriksen or Amrabat will play as a No. 8 alongside Fernandes.

Rashford and Antony will play as the two wingers to help Hojlund in breaching the opposition defence. If Amrabat comes to Old Trafford eventually, Ten Hag will probably not use this formation. However, if that deal does not materialise, he might opt for this formation from time to time.

#3. 3-5-2

Slovenia v Denmark: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

This formation will allow Rashford to play alongside Hojlund as one of the two strikers. This will also mean that Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Diogo Dalot will play as wing-backs. Mount and Fernandes will play as central midfielders and Casemiro as the lone defensive midfielder.

This will also enable United to play with an extra centre-back, with Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof joining Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. This formation will give an emphasis on the wing-backs playing crosses into the opposition penalty box to the two strikers. Fernandes will act as the playmaker and Amrabat will have to play as a box-to-box midfielder.