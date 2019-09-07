3 ways Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can fix Manchester United's woes

Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United haven't enjoyed the best of starts to the 2019/20 Premier League campaign. After their emphatic 4-0 victory over Chelsea on the opening day of the season, the Red Devils could only manage 2 points from their next 3 games - drawing away to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, and losing at home to Crystal Palace. Since taking over as the permanent manager of Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to win just 3 out of his last 16 games. While the performances have been decent, the results haven't been in the favour of the Norwegian.

Solskjaer has assembled a squad of young, hungry players who are willing to give their all on the pitch. However, a lack of experience amongst the players is causing them to lose crucial points from winning positions. Moreover, some of the decisions from the manager in recent games have been questionable as well.

The Red Devils have a tough run of fixtures after the international break and the results in these games might determine Solskjaer's long-term future as a Manchester United manager. Hence, the Norwegian needs to make some amends in order to get his side back to winning ways. Here are 3 ways Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can fix Manchester United.

#3 Make early and correct substitutions

One of the most visible problems with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season has been his decisions regarding substitutions. He is either leaving it too late to make substitutions - which does not give the players coming on enough time on the pitch to make any sort of impact - or is making the wrong substitutions. The game against Southampton was a prime example of this.

Solskjaer took Juan Mata off, who was undoubtedly Manchester United's best player on the pitch that day to bring on Nemanja Matic. With the quality Mata possesses on the ball, he could have been pivotal in breaking down the Saints' defence when they decided to defend with their lives in the final 10 minutes of the game and could have potentially won the Red Devils the game.

Secondly, Mason Greenwood was brought in the 82nd minute, leaving him with no time to impact the game. Greenwood looked sharp after coming on at the Saint Mary's stadium, and had Solskjaer brought him on earlier, he could have changed the outcome of the game in United's favour. Solskjaer needs to learn to make quick and correct substitutions, especially in the decisive moments of the game.

