Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 ways Spain could line up

La Roja could win the tournament by deploying these amazing formations.

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Preview 09 Jun 2018, 03:37 IST
205

Spain v Switzerland - International Friendly
Spain are one of the favorites to win the World Cup this year

Everyone remembers what happened in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. That classic Andres Iniesta goal was enough to settle an intense game that granted Spain the coveted trophy.

After failing to defend the World Cup in 2014, the European giants are back in the tournament once again. This time, they are considered one of the favorites to win the competition due to the presence of amazing superstars in the squad.

They have also been really impressive in recent months, putting up brilliant performances against the likes of Argentina, Germany, and Switzerland in friendlies.

With plenty of quality in all areas of the pitch, we take a look at 3 ways Julen Lopetegui can arrange his men to win the prestigious tournament in Russia this year.

#3 The 4-1-2-3 formation

Spain v Italy - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier
Isco is in a great form at the moment

Starting from the back, Gerrard Pique and Sergio Ramos will make a decent combination in the center of the defense. Both men are rock-solid and efficient in the air. While Dani Carvajal occupies the right-back position, Jordi Alba should also be deployed on the left.

Barcelona superstar, Sergio Busquets should start in front of the defense, with Iniesta to his left and Koke to his right.

Iniesta will control the game and create chances for the attackers to score while Sergio Busquets will anchor the midfield and Koke will introduce compactness and physicality into the middle of the pitch.

Isco is currently the brightest attacker in the squad, therefore he should lead the offensive line, penetrating defenses from the left flank.

Marco Asensio is in the form of his life at the moment. The youngster should be deployed on the right wing while Atletico Madrid hit-man, Diego Costa should continue with his striking role.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain Football Sergio Ramos Andres Iniesta FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Spain's 5 Key Players to Watch
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Spain will lift the World Cup in Russia...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: A preview of what to expect from Spain
RELATED STORY
Spain's Expected World Cup XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Spain Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
6 of the most surprising World Cup results in recent memory
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Analyzing the Spanish squad and its...
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos releases World Cup anthem for Spain
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us