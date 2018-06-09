World Cup 2018: 3 ways Spain could line up

La Roja could win the tournament by deploying these amazing formations.

Spain are one of the favorites to win the World Cup this year

Everyone remembers what happened in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. That classic Andres Iniesta goal was enough to settle an intense game that granted Spain the coveted trophy.

After failing to defend the World Cup in 2014, the European giants are back in the tournament once again. This time, they are considered one of the favorites to win the competition due to the presence of amazing superstars in the squad.

They have also been really impressive in recent months, putting up brilliant performances against the likes of Argentina, Germany, and Switzerland in friendlies.

With plenty of quality in all areas of the pitch, we take a look at 3 ways Julen Lopetegui can arrange his men to win the prestigious tournament in Russia this year.

#3 The 4-1-2-3 formation

Isco is in a great form at the moment

Starting from the back, Gerrard Pique and Sergio Ramos will make a decent combination in the center of the defense. Both men are rock-solid and efficient in the air. While Dani Carvajal occupies the right-back position, Jordi Alba should also be deployed on the left.

Barcelona superstar, Sergio Busquets should start in front of the defense, with Iniesta to his left and Koke to his right.

Iniesta will control the game and create chances for the attackers to score while Sergio Busquets will anchor the midfield and Koke will introduce compactness and physicality into the middle of the pitch.

Isco is currently the brightest attacker in the squad, therefore he should lead the offensive line, penetrating defenses from the left flank.

Marco Asensio is in the form of his life at the moment. The youngster should be deployed on the right wing while Atletico Madrid hit-man, Diego Costa should continue with his striking role.