3 ways that Tottenham can turn around their drop in form

Scott Newman

Tottenham's loss to Inter Milan was their third in a row

It’s hard to call a three-match losing streak a crisis – especially given we’re only 3 games removed from a stirring victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford - and yet it’s quite clear that after defeats to Watford, Liverpool and Inter Milan, there’s something not quite right at Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino has been fascinating to watch in his most recent press conferences – using strange allegories about cows and trains and snarling at reporters who’ve been questioning his methods – but he must know that something needs to change.

So how can Spurs turn around this recent slump in form? Here are three suggestions that could help the Argentine boss and his side get back to their winning ways.

#1 Trust in youth

Oliver Skipp impressed in pre-season - so why not deploy him in the first team?

Ask most observers about where the problem lies at Tottenham, and they’ll tell you that Pochettino’s squad appears to be exhausted. And it makes a lot of sense. No less than 9 of Spurs’ first-team squad were involved in the semi-finals of the World Cup – from England’s Harry Kane and Dele Alli to Belgium’s Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele.

New signings were expected in the summer but whether it was down to Pochettino or Daniel Levy’s negotiation style, no new players were brought in. And so we’ve arrived to the place where Tottenham currently sit today, looking exhausted and struggling for form.

One way Pochettino could help to solve this issue is by trusting in his younger prospects. During pre-season, Tottenham deployed youth players like defenders Kyle Walker-Peters and Cameron Carter-Vickers, midfield pair Oliver Skipp and Luke Amos and forward Marcus Edwards, and the kids performed admirably – helping Spurs to victories over Roma and AC Milan and a draw with Barcelona.

Edwards and Carter-Vickers are now on season-long loans at Excelsior and Swansea respectively, but Walker-Peters, Skipp and Amos remain in the squad. So why not use them? Granted, it wouldn’t be smart to throw all three into the fire right away, but resting Christian Eriksen to give Skipp a game, or letting Amos replace Eric Dier or Dembele surely wouldn’t do too much harm.

Tottenham are a proven top-four Premier League club with players as talented as any others in the division – but even talented players need a break. And after all, Pochettino got this far by trusting in youth – giving the likes of Kane, Dier, Alli and Harry Winks a chance – so why not try to repeat history?

