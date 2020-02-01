3 ways Tottenham Hotspur can lineup with Steven Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn is Jose Mourinho's second signing at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur, who were really active in the January transfer window, recently completed the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn for a reported fee of €31M. With that, Jose Mourinho saw Bergwijn become his second signing after Gedson Fernandes.

Now, traditionally, Bergwijn is an out and out winger, who can play in almost all attacking positions. The Netherlands international is a versatile player who has flair, quality, and pace, which is something Mourinho would absolutely love.

Here we are going to take a look at the three ways Tottenham Hotspur can lineup with their new signing Bergwijn.

#1 Left-Winger in a 4-2-3-1

Bergwijn on the left

Steven Bergwijn is a left-winger by nature and it only makes sense that the best way Tottenham Hotspur can lineup with their new signing is as a left-winger. As we all know, Harry Kane is out injured for a while, so if Bergwijn plays on the left-wing in a 4-2-3-1, it allows Mourinho to play Heung Min-Son as a striker, which is something he can do.

Dele Alli can play in his usual position, while Lucas Moura can take up the right-wing. This formation is the most probable one that we could see from Mourinho with Bergwijn in the team.

#2 Right-Winger in a 4-2-3-1

Bergwijn on the right

As mentioned before, Steven Bergwijn is a tricky winger and can play on any wing because of his versatility. So, if Jose Mourinho wants, he can easily switch wings for Bergwijn as Lucas Moura is more of left-winger than the right one.

We have usually seen Heung Min-Son on the left, which means Moura has mostly played on the right; a position that he doesn't prefer, so the addition of Bergwijn can let Mourinho play the Brazilian in his favored position.

#3 Second Striker in a 4-4-2 (Diamond)

Bergwijn as a second striker

Another position that Steven Bergwijn has played during his PSV Eindhoven days is second striker and he can easily do that job if Jose Mourinho wants to change it up a bit.

Dele Alli can play on the tip of the diamond, while Heung Min-Son and Bergwijn play up top and they can constantly interchange positions to make the Tottenham Hotspur attack more fluid. Furthermore, in a 4-4-2 diamond, Giovani Lo Celso will get to play in a midfield three, which is something he prefers.

All in all, Mourinho now has many options to select from and formations to tinker with, so it'll be interesting to see what he does with Bergwijn.