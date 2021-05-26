3 West Brom players who could stay in the Premier League next season

West Bromwich Albion were relegated to the EFL Championship following a single season in the Premier League after finishing in 19th place.

The Baggies struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and registered just 26 points from 38 games. Manager Slaven Bilic was sacked in December last year but his replacement Sam Allardyce also failed to make an impression and left the club after a 3-1 defeat against Leeds United on the final day of the season.

West Brom players who could attract interest from Premier League teams:

Nevertheless, there are a number of players who performed well enough to attract interest from other top-flight clubs. On that note, here's a list of three West Brom players who could find themselves staying in the Premier League next season.

#1 Sam Johnstone

Sam Johnstone was named the West Bromich Albion Player of the Season on Tuesday

Despite West Brom's struggles this past season, Sam Johnstone enjoyed an excellent campaign and was named the club's Player of the Season.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Named in @England’s provisional #Euro2020 squad

🏆 Supporters’ Player of the Season

🏆 Players’ Player of the Season

🏆 Community Champion



What a day for @samjohnstone50! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NgH9z1SGee — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 25, 2021

The former Manchester United man is an excellent shot-stopper and made the highest number of saves (166) during the 2020-21 Premier League season. Johnstone's ball distribution was also impressive and he even registered one assist in the recently concluded campaign.

His performances caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate and he was named in England's 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has been linked with West Ham United, Leeds United and Manchester United in recent months and is expected to leave West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

Thanks to my fellow team mates who voted for me 🏆 and to the fans who also voted. Means a lot 😆😄 https://t.co/3104qV4ry2 — sam johnstone (@samjohnstone50) May 25, 2021

