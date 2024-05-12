3 wingers Man Utd should target this summer | Premier League 2023-24

According to reports, Manchester United are poised to reinforce their forward line with the acquisition of a dynamic winger adept at goal-scoring and creating chances this summer. Antony's underperformance and Marcus Rashford's recent struggles have intensified the pressure on Alejandro Garnacho, who has emerged as the standout forward for the Red Devils this season.

The need for reinforcements is evident, prompting Manchester United to turn their attention to the summer transfer market. Erik ten Hag and the club's hierarchy are reportedly primed to act decisively, particularly if a compelling offer comes in for Antony.

Rashford and Garnacho's preference for the left-wing means United should focus their search on right-sided options during the upcoming transfer window. In this article, we look at three wingers who could emerge as prime targets for the Red Devils.

#3 Johan Bakayoko:

Johan Bakayoko is one to keep an eye on.

Johan Bakayoko has established himself as one of the Eredivisie's most exciting forwards, garnering attention from top clubs like Liverpool. The 21-year-old right-winger has been a revelation, amassing an impressive tally of 28 goal contributions—14 goals scored and 14 assists—across all competitions during the 2023-24 campaign.

Having honed his skills in PSV's academy after a move from Anderlecht, Bakayoko's potential transfer fee is estimated at €43 million for the upcoming summer window. Bakayoko presents a compelling option for clubs seeking to bolster their attacking ranks.

At Liverpool, Bakayoko could serve as valuable backup to the likes of Mohamed Salah, offering depth and dynamism to the squad. However, the prospect of immediate starting opportunities at Manchester United might sway his decision towards Old Trafford.

Bakayoko's impressive goal-scoring record and creative prowess position him as a superior choice to Antony, making him an enticing prospect for any club in need of attacking reinforcements.

#2 Nico Williams:

Nico Williams will be an exciting option for the Red Devils.

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams is one of the most sought-after wingers in Europe at the moment. Hailing from the Basque region, the Spanish sensation has made waves with his performances, tallying an impressive 23 goal contributions —seven goals and 16 assists—to his name this season.

While Williams shares a similar profile to Antony, his relentless drive and determination set him apart, making him an enticing prospect for Manchester United.

As Manchester United navigate a transitional phase, the acquisition of players like Williams, who can uplift the dressing room and inject positivity, becomes paramount. With a reported €50 million release clause, Williams presents an attractive option for the Red Devils as they seek to reinforce their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

#1 Michael Olise:

Michael Olise is attracting interest from several top clubs.

Michael Olise is currently among the Premier League's standout performers, showcasing his prowess with an impressive tally of 10 goals and five assists in just 18 league appearances this season. The winger recently bagged a brace against Manchester United and followed it up with a goal and an assist against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

For English heavyweights like Manchester United, Olise presents an intriguing option to consider during the upcoming summer transfer window. He reportedly has a release clause in his contract and finds himself at the center of a tug-of-war for his signature, with clubs like United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain vying for his services.

Despite their struggles at the moment, the Red Devils could have an edge in securing Olise's signature as the Frenchman is reportedly an avid Manchester United fan.