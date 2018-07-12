3 world class midfielders who could replace Paulinho at Barcelona

Paulinho - had a good season with Barca

When Barcelona signed Paulinho from the Chinese Super League side Evergrande for £36 million in 2017, some sections of the Camp Nou had their doubts. Paulinho was a huge failure at Tottenham Hotspur and left the club in 2015 for just £14 million.

Though Paulinho had a decent campaign at the Camp Nou, he was allowed to rejoin Guangzhou Evergrande this summer on a one-year loan. After the retirement of Andres Iniesta, Paulinho becomes the second midfielder to leave the Catalan club this summer.

Barcelona certainly needs midfield reinforcements for the 2018-19 season. Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets cannot do all by themselves. They need at least one if not two quality midfielders to fill the huge void left by recent departures.

On that note, let’s take a look at 3 world class midfielders who could replace Paulinho at Barcelona.

#3 Miralem Pjanic

Pjanic - midfield enforcer

Miralem Pjanic has been arguably the best midfielder in Serie A for quite some time and certainly one of the best in the world. The 28-year-old was phenomenal for Juventus in the last two seasons and has led them to successive Serie A titles.

Pjanic has scored 10 goals and assisted 12 more in his last two Serie A seasons with the Old Lady. He was their midfield linchpin and played the role to perfection. He has created two chances per game and has a passing accuracy of 90.2 percent in Serie A last season.

The Bosnian midfielder has the ability to control games and is a versatile footballer. Pjanic was linked with Barcelona in the past and the transfer might go through this summer. He is a technically gifted midfielder, known for his defensive abilities, work-rate, and tactical awareness. A brilliant free-kick taker, Pjanic is a highly rated when it comes to set-pieces.

