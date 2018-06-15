3 top players who regret joining Barcelona

It has certainly been a miserable time at the Nou Camp for these three players.

Ritwik Kundu TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 00:24 IST

It's not always easy to succeed at a side like Barca

Considering the magnitude and stature of Barcelona, it shouldn't be surprising to see players sometimes get overawed by the occasion. Playing for one of Europe's most successful and iconic clubs comes with its fair share of challenges.

Be it the pressure of having to deliver on the global stage or sky-high expectations from the Cules, only the world's very best players have been able to succeed at this historic institution.

Barcelona have never experienced a dearth of talent, with the likes of Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi being the crowning jewels of their famed La Masia academy.

Apart from honing talents at a young age, they haven't shied away from making big-money signings either - investing heavily in the likes of Neymar, Luis Suárez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé to add as part of their star-studded side.

However, there are some players who never got the dream career they would have liked at the Nou Camp. Whether it be due to issues with coaching staff, or getting bogged down by high expectations, here are three top players who regret joining Barcelona.

#3 Ibrahim Afellay

Afellay's career spiralled downwards following his Barca move

When Afellay made a move to Barcelona from PSV Eindhoven for a paltry sum of €3m in January 2011, many critics and supporters alike felt that Barcelona had pulled off an incredible move to sign the talented youngster for such a small fee.

However, his tenure in Spain saw Afellay go from a highly-rated Dutch youngster to just another underwhelming forward. A range of injury problems, an apparent lack of trust from Pep Guardiola and the presence of attacking options like David Villa and Pedro meant he struggled for regular minutes too.

In hindsight, it's easy to say this move hindered his career rather than helping him flourish. Afellay only scored twice and created one assist in 35 total appearances - before being sold to Stoke City.

After suffering a couple of debilitating injuries, Afellay was involved in a training ground bust-up with coach Paul Lambert, ending in him being banished from the first-team squad.