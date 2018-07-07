3 World Cup stars who could make Barcelona unstoppable

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.70K // 07 Jul 2018, 07:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Messi and Mbappe could torment La Liga

The Catalan giants are yet to make a statement signing this summer. They have allowed Gerard Deulofeu to join the Premier League club, Watford, and Andres Iniesta moved to J1 League (Japan).

Though they have won the La Liga title last season, they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by AS Roma in the quarterfinal. Over the last few years, the Galacticos have dominated European football and Barcelona’s last European success came in 2015.

Barcelona squad needs some quality reinforcements to compete with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Liverpool. FIFA World Cup 2018 has reached the quarterfinals stage and there were some phenomenal individual performances in the tournament so far.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 3 World Cup stars who could make Barcelona unstoppable:

#3 Willian

Willian was good for Brazil in the 2018 World Cup

Willian was one of the top performers for Brazil in the 2018 World Cup. Though he started the 2017/18 season slowly, he finished it really strong for Chelsea. He produced a man of the match display against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2017/18 round of 16 game at the Stamford Bridge.

Though the Catalan giants have Ousmane Dembele to play out wide, he struggled for the most part of the 2017/18 campaign. Willian’s addition could bring experience and quality to Barcelona’s wing play. He can offer a lot of pace and could bring a lot more goals.

Willian has played some eye-catching football in the World Cup and was superb in their round of 16 win over Mexico. According to reports, Chelsea has rejected a £ 50 million bid from Barcelona for the 29-year-old this week. Given his form, Barcelona will be tempted to make an improved offer.