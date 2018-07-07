3 World Cup stars who could make Real Madrid unstoppable

Nived Zenith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11.35K // 07 Jul 2018, 14:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid are preparing for the next Galactico era under Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid are preparing for the potential departure of their biggest star in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo, after reports have emerged that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already agreed personal terms with Serie A giants Juventus over a proposed £88 million move. With uncertainty surrounding the future of a number of players including Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to name a few, it is as clear as daylight that club president Florentino Perez will loosen the purse strings right after the World Cup.

The defending European champions have already signed Alvaro Odriozola from Real Sociedad, for a reported fee in the region of £35 million, becoming Julen Lopetegui's first signing of the summer. However, business is not set to end there for Los Blancos this summer and if reports are to be believed, they have already identified the next set of galacticos who will help them cement their place at the pinnacle of club football for years to come.

Just like they pushed for a blockbuster deal to bring James Rodriguez to the Santiago Bernabeu after the World Cup in Brazil back in 2014, Real Madrid are expected to be in contention to land some of the best performers from this year's tournament in Russia. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at three stars from this year's World Cup who could become a galactico in the near future:

#3 Thibaut Courtois

Courtois is a prime contender for the golden glove award

Thibaut Courtois has been on the radar of Real Madrid for just about a year now and his current contract situation at Chelsea coupled with Blues' recent disappointment on and off the pitch makes this an interesting transfer saga to keep an eye out for in the summer. The Belgian shot-stopper is currently entering his final year with Chelsea and is yet to sign an extension with the club, while also commenting that he will be evaluating his options after the World Cup before making a decision on his future.

Real Madrid's efforts to bring David De Gea to the Spanish capital seem to have petered out and the fact that Courtois has completely outmatched his closest contestant in terms of performances at this World Cup will definitely prompt Los Blancos to try and act quickly.

Apart from Courtois, Real Madrid have also been linked with Alisson Becker of AS Roma which further implies the fact that the Madrid giants are looking for a custodian to replace Keylor Navas at the Bernabeu.