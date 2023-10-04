3 young centre-backs that Manchester United could target in the January transfer window 

Last summer, one of the areas that Manchester United were looking to upgrade was the centre-back position. However, the club's inability to find a solution to Harry Maguire's situation hindered the hierarchy from signing a young and vibrant centre-back.

However, while the Red Devils' defense has been porous in the 2023-24 campaign, there's an urgent need for the hierarchy to reevaluate their decision. Similarly, the fitness dilemma of Lisandro Martinez, who's currently battling with a recurring foot injury, is something that the club should be worried about.

In the same vein, Raphael Varane can no longer be seen as a centre-back to rely on in every game, as he's also constantly struggling with his fitness. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are not really trustworthy given their performances over the years. Lastly, Jonny Evans is not expected to feature in most games given his age.

Hence, there's a pressing need for Manchester United to look out for a young and vibrant centre-back that could be readily available.

On that note, this listicle will talk about three young centre-backs that Manchester United could target in the January transfer window.

#3 Edmond Tapsoba

Tapsoba is one of the centre-backs that Manchester United are monitoring

What an impressive centre-back that the Burkina Faso international has proven to be in recent times, as his ball-winning proficiency has been excellent. Currently, as a Bayer Leverkusen player, the 24-year-old can be seen as a highly efficient defender who's crisp with his marking in defense.

What makes him fit into the playing pattern of Erik ten Hag is his excellent passing ability, both from range and within proximity. His attacking instinct is excellent despite the fact that he's a defender. Hence, if given the opportunity to feature with other top-level defenders, there's no doubt that he would improve further.

#2 Jean-Clair Todibo

Todibo is currently under Manchester United's radar

If you are looking for a decent modern-day centre-back that would not only be impressive in defense but also in attack, Todibo is one of the defenders to consider given his terrific defensive doggedness.

The 23-year-old is also very efficient in terms of making crucial defensive interceptions. Similarly, his ability to hold on to the ball will definitely help the Red Devils to control possession.

The Frenchman is a decent option if you consider what he's bringing to the table. His playing style fits the Red Devils' current pattern of playing out from the back and also their possession control pattern in general. Todibo is currently playing for OGC Nice.

#1 Antonio Silva

Manchester United's target in action for Benfica 2023-24

Silva can best be described as a robust and straightforward defender whose primary aim is to get the ball out of his team's defensive area. It is also noteworthy that the 19-year-old is sensitive in defense, and the way he positions himself in a bid to make key defensive interceptions is also praiseworthy.

Even if he's not really a defender that could offer much in attack, he's a typical defender that gets the job done. If given the opportunity to play and gain experience under defenders such as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, the Portuguese international could go on to become a top-class defender in the coming years. Silva is currently enjoying a starting role at Benfica.