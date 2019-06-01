3 young stars who can step up for Arsenal next season

Burnley FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

It hasn’t been the season Arsenal and their fans were hoping for, especially after the change in management and some exciting additions to the squad. A disappointing end to their Premier League campaign and a loss in the Europa League final means that they will miss out on Champions League for the third consecutive season, which will have a further implication on the funds available to Unai Emery.

The results this year have shown that the squad needs a major overhaul. While some players are past their prime, others are not perfectly suitable for Emery’s playing style. There a lot of positions that need to be taken care of in the upcoming transfer window but with a shoestring budget, solving all of these woes will be a tedious task.

In such a situation where the Gunners need fresh blood to work on their rebuilding process, not only do they need new arrivals, but they'll also require players within the team to step up and assume responsibility. Here we look at the three exciting young players that can make an impact next season if given a chance.

#1 Joe Willock

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

There were only a few positives from Arsenal’s forgettable performance in Baku, and one of the major ones was youngster Joe Willock.

In a match where the big names like Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng went missing, this young lad managed to impress everyone. Even though Willock played for only 15 minutes, his pace and poise with the ball at his feet showed glimpses of his talent and the potential that he carries. Moreover, Willock displayed signs of maturity during his cameo, as he drew the Chelsea defenders in to create space for the forwards.

With Mesut Ozil past his prime and Aaron Ramsey moving to Juventus, a void has been created in the Arsenal midfield - a position that is crucial to Unai Emery’s 3-5-2 formation. Willock can play an important role to fill that void either filling in the starting 11 or from the bench.

