3 youngest captains in the Premier League right now

The captain is a vital figure for any football team. The role demands creating unity among the players and being the spokesperson of the team both on and off the pitch.

The captain of a team is primarily chosen by the coach or manager. This choice is usually influenced by either the player's experience, seniority, ability to influence the game, and leadership qualities.

Experience and senority are mostly the yardsticks used in choosing a team's skipper, especially in a highly-demanding league like the English Premier League.

However, factors like leadership qualities and the ability to influence the game are also considered while choosing leaders for their teams. This has resulted in some younger players emerging as leaders of their teams.

This article will take a look at the three youngest captains currently in the Premier League.

#1 Lloyd Kelly - AFC Bournemouth (23 Years)

23-year-old Lloyd Kelly is the captain of the newly-promoted club AFC Bournemouth. The English centre-back was named skipper of his team last season following former skipper Steve Cook's departure to Nottingham Forest in January 2022.

Kelly is a reliable and decent defender. He played a key role in the Cherries' return to the top-flight. He registered a goal and an assist in 40 league games, helping Bournemouth finish second in the Championship.

He is not new to the top-flight, as he was also a part of the Bournemouth side which got relegated in the 2019-20 season. The young leader will be hoping to steer the Cherries to a successful 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

#2 Martin Odegaard - Arsenal (23 Years)

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard was recently appointed Arsenal's captain for the 2022-23 season by coach Mikel Arteta. Following Alexandre Lacazette's departure to Olympique Lyon, the leadership role at the Emirates became vacant and Odegaard was given the honor.

According to Arteta (via Sky Sports), since joining the Gunners in January 2021, the 23-year-old has represented the values of the club and team in the best possible way. Odegaard is not new to the leadership role as he is also the skipper of the Norwegian national team, a role he assumed in March 2021.

He became the club's third-youngest captain behind Cesc Fabregas and Tony Adams.

Last season, he played a key role as Arsenal finished fifth in the league. He scored seven goals and provided five assists in 40 appearances across competitions last season for the north London club.

#1 Declan Rice - West Ham United (23 Years)

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is the youngest captain in the English Premier League as Kelly and Odeegard will both turn 24 in October and December respectively. Rice will turn 24 in January next year.

Rice served as deputy-captain in previous seasons. However, Mark Noble's exit and retirement from football last season officially made him the first-team skipper. The 23-year-old has loads of experience playing for the Hammers and also the English national team. His leadership qualities cannot also be questioned.

So far, he has made a total of 193 appearances for the London club, registering nine goals and nine assists.

