For Liverpool, it has been an underwhelming season in the Premier League. The Reds have managed to win just 10 of their 23 games in the league so far and are currently seventh in the table with 36 points in 23 games.

The Reds' star players Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have all struggled to hit their best this term. However, a few young guns have caught attention with their performances.

On that note, here's a list of three youngsters who have been impressive for Liverpool this season.

3 Liverpool youngsters who have impressed this season

#1 Stefan Bajcetic

Stefan Bajcetic has established himself as a key member of the Reds squad.

Jurgen Klopp has struggled with his midfield options this season. Almost all of Liverpool's senior midfielders have suffered injuries since the start of the campaign.

The crisis has provided Stefan Bajcetic with a chance to feature in the first squad. The 18-year-old midfielder has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and has established himself among the regulars in the squad.

He has played 16 games in all competitions for the Reds so far, scoring one goal. His performances earned him the Liverpool Player of the Month accolade last month.

The Spanish youth international has started his career at Anfield brightly and was rewarded with a new long-term contract in January. His emergence could save the Reds millions in the transfer market.

#2 Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott is currently among the most promising players in the Premier League

Harvey Elliott has put his injury woes behind him and played an integral role for the Merseyside outfit this season. Jurgen Klopp has used him in various positions across midfield and attack.

The England youth international has featured in 23 Premier League games this term, registering one goal and one assist. He also scored two goals in seven UEFA Champions League outings.

Harvey Elliott won the Liverpool Player of the Month accolade for August and September. The 19-year-old midfielder is the Reds' shining hope for the future.

#3 Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho has is one to watch for the future

Fabio Carvalho joined Liverpool from Fulham during last summer's transfer window. The 20-year-old midfielder has quickly established himself as a regular member of the Reds' senior squad.

He has played 18 games (in all competitions) for the Merseyside outfit thus far, scoring three goals in the process. Fabio Carvalho caught attention with his vision and dribbling skills along with his versatility. According to WhoScored, he has averaged 1.3 shots, 0.7 key passes and 0.7 dribbles per 90 in the league this season.

The England youth international's first-team involvement has reduced over the last few months. But the youngster has made a strong impression at Anfield and is one to watch for the upcoming seasons.

