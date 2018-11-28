3 Manchester United youngsters who could be the next big thing

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 28 Nov 2018, 00:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chong is destined to make it big at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United players like Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville, famously known as the Class of 92, all started their respective careers from the city of Manchester and eventually established themselves as club legends.

Few even began and ended their illustrious careers at the Theatre of Dreams, which is easier said than done at the highest level.

Sir Alex Ferguson always showed faith in youngsters, allowing them to express themselves and flourish in such an unwelcoming environment. Often in the midst of big-name players, a youngster feels intimidated to showcase his skills, but this was never the case previously at United.

Even previous managers like David Moyes and Louis van Gaal promoted United's youth players, with the latter most notably introducing Marcus Rashford into the senior side. Once Jose Mourinho took over three seasons ago, there were genuine concerns whether he'd follow his predecessors but the Portuguese has followed the club tradition to an extent as Scott McTominay can support his faith in youngsters.

The academy is packed with talented youth who are all patiently waiting for their chance to flourish on the big stage. With that in mind, here's a look at three such youngsters who have potential to be superstars at Manchester United in future:

#3 Mason Greenwood

Greenwood could prove himself to be United's next big thing

Mason Greenwood is one of United's brightest young prospects and a reward for his excellent form this term was a professional deal last month. He travelled with the senior team during their pre-season tour of the United States and remains firmly in their future plans.

He possesses terrific ball control and a magical left foot, allowing him to create chances with seeming ease and score highlight-reel goals. He's able to take set-pieces with both feet and although his preference is in the number ten role, his goal-scoring prowess has made him start as a striker for the under-18s.

However, he's still only 17-years-old and has plenty more time to learn his trade - though hopes are naturally high for him to flourish once granted an opportunity in competitive football.

1 / 3 NEXT