Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Alternatives to Sergej Milinković-Savić for Manchester United

Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.30K   //    30 Jun 2018, 11:57 IST

Serbia v Brazil: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Sergej Milinkovic Savic is a target for Manchester United.

Sergej Milinković-Savić is a name that has dominated the transfer news for some time now. It is clear that he had a good season with Lazio in Serie A as his 14 goals and 6 assists in 2017/18 speak for that.

The Serbian is a complete midfielder, he can dribble, he is a creative player as well as he is good with providing through balls. His 6'4 height gives him a good aerial ability and it also helps his dominate the midfield physically and provide defensive contribution as well.

Thus it is no wonder that he has been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. All these teams are keen to strengthen their midfield as considering Serjej's qualities he would be a wonderful addition to any team.

But considering the competition and the fact the high fee Lazio are demanding for the midfield general, the Red Devils should turn their attention to someone else. Also, they had a bid rejected for the Serbian and according to reports they have pulled out of the race for the Lazio star.

Though Manchester United have already signed Fred and Fellaini has also agreed for a contract extension, but they still need midfield enforcement to catch up with Manchester City and cope up with the departure of Micheal Carrick.

Here are 5 players Manchester United should target instead of Savic-

#1 Thiago (Bayern Munich)

Spain v Morocco: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Manchester United would face competition from Manchester City for Thiago.

The Spanish international joined Bayern Munich from Barcelona and initially struggled with injuries, but now he has finally found his stride and he has been one of the best central midfielder's right now.

The former Barca midfielder has good dribbling skills and he is a creative player as well he can play as a No.10 just behind the striker or a deep-lying central midfielder as well.

Manchester United are on red alert after reports emerged that he has told the Bavarian giants he wants to leave the Allianz Arena this summer. The Red Devils are likely to face competition from local rivals Manchester City, who are also interested in the player.

Though he may not provide the physical presence that Sergej could but he definitely provides more creativity than him and currently Manchester United don't have a player who can play as a deep-lying creative midfielder. Thus he could be the perfect deep-lying midfielder for them.


Page 1 of 4 Next
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Lazio Football Marco Verratti Mateo Kovačić Football Top 5/Top 10 Manchester United Transfer News
Manchester United reportedly agree £80 million deal for...
RELATED STORY
Five of the most tactically astute managers in the world
RELATED STORY
5 footballers you do not want to pick a fight with
RELATED STORY
10 Football teams with the best fans in the World
RELATED STORY
5 alternatives to Gareth Bale for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
10 players who never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Top five players that managers regretted selling
RELATED STORY
9 weirdest career changes made by footballers
RELATED STORY
10 most humiliating derby defeats in football
RELATED STORY
7 legends who were true gentlemen of the game
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us