4 Alternatives to Sergej Milinković-Savić for Manchester United

Sergej Milinković-Savić is a name that has dominated the transfer news for some time now. It is clear that he had a good season with Lazio in Serie A as his 14 goals and 6 assists in 2017/18 speak for that.

The Serbian is a complete midfielder, he can dribble, he is a creative player as well as he is good with providing through balls. His 6'4 height gives him a good aerial ability and it also helps his dominate the midfield physically and provide defensive contribution as well.

Thus it is no wonder that he has been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. All these teams are keen to strengthen their midfield as considering Serjej's qualities he would be a wonderful addition to any team.

But considering the competition and the fact the high fee Lazio are demanding for the midfield general, the Red Devils should turn their attention to someone else. Also, they had a bid rejected for the Serbian and according to reports they have pulled out of the race for the Lazio star.

Though Manchester United have already signed Fred and Fellaini has also agreed for a contract extension, but they still need midfield enforcement to catch up with Manchester City and cope up with the departure of Micheal Carrick.

Here are 5 players Manchester United should target instead of Savic-

#1 Thiago (Bayern Munich)

Manchester United would face competition from Manchester City for Thiago.

The Spanish international joined Bayern Munich from Barcelona and initially struggled with injuries, but now he has finally found his stride and he has been one of the best central midfielder's right now.

The former Barca midfielder has good dribbling skills and he is a creative player as well he can play as a No.10 just behind the striker or a deep-lying central midfielder as well.

Manchester United are on red alert after reports emerged that he has told the Bavarian giants he wants to leave the Allianz Arena this summer. The Red Devils are likely to face competition from local rivals Manchester City, who are also interested in the player.

Though he may not provide the physical presence that Sergej could but he definitely provides more creativity than him and currently Manchester United don't have a player who can play as a deep-lying creative midfielder. Thus he could be the perfect deep-lying midfielder for them.