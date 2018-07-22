4 Arsenal players who need a great pre-season to save their career

Arsenal Football Club are going on a Pre-Season tour to Singapore where they will be taking on PSG and Atletico Madrid in Singapore. They will take on Chelsea in Dublin and Lazio in Sweden.

These matches are against high-quality teams and will determine whether the team’s spine is good enough to compete for the top 4 places that Unai Emery must fulfil if he wants to get off to a good start in his career with Arsenal or there will be many questions asked if he was the right man.

The full team consists of: Petr Čech, Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martínez, Héctor Bellerín, Sead Kolašinac, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Dinos Mavropanos, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mattéo Guendouzi, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Joe Willock, Aaron Ramsey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Özil, Alex Iwobi, Eddie Nketiah, Lucas Pérez, Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal will be hoping to have a good preseason and push on for their tough first two games against last year's Champions Man City and Chelsea.

#1 Lucas Perez

The 29-year-old who joined Arsenal has had nothing but an underserved screwing over the Spaniard was brought in by Arsenal for 12.6 million pounds. At the time of only being 27 years old, there was great optimism about him due to his 17 goals and 10 assists he provided for Deportivo de La Coruña in his last fall season there.

When Lucas Perez did have chances in the Arsenal first team which was very limited did manage to score 7 goals and provided 5 assists in the 21 appearances he which he only played 948 minutes.

The next year after he was bought he was stripped of his number 9 shirt without being told and sent on loan to his former club Deportivo de La Coruña where he made 35 appearances and scored 8 goals and made 6 assists.

This year Lucas Perez will be hoping to impress Unai Emery in Singapore on their pre-season trip where they will play PSG, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea. His performances this pre-season will determine if he will have a future under Emery.

