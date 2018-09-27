4 Arsenal players who have improved their game under Unai Emery

Arsenal boss Unai Emery

After a disappointing start to the season, losing to the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea in their very first two games, Arsenal have gone on to win 4 out of the 4 games played since then. An incredible improvement in their form has helped the Gunners snatch the 6th position on the table, behind Watford and Tottenham on goal difference, and above Manchester United with 12 points.

Unai Emery has certainly been a blessing in disguise for the London side, as the legend Arsene Wenger bid goodbye to his fans after a 22-year-old tenure with Arsenal. Questions were asked about who will be the true successor to Wenger, and Emery stood up for the job.

The Spaniard's man-management and tactics have brought a different dimension to the Arsenal squad and have always impacted the Gunners' game. Arsenal looks a resolute and a well-organized side who looked more keen on coming out on top in every single battle against the top dogs in the Premier League.

As I said earlier, Arsenal under Unai Emery looks determined to win, and some players have yielded huge improvements in their game under the Spanish boss. Let's discuss a handful of such players.

#4 Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey is one of the few consistent performers for the Gunners

Arsenal's golden boy Aaron Ramsey has been an important player for the London side, as his ability to create clear-cut chances and score goals never seem to deteriorate. Ramsey is the definition of a box-to-box midfielder; a player who does his defensive duties while at the same time involves himself in attacks.

Ramsey was heavily linked to Barcelona in the summer transfer market this season, as the likes of Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, etc generated doubts on his abilities to control the Arsenal midfield.

However, the Welshman stayed with the club and Unai Emery trusts him to take on the midfield. He controls proceedings confidently and has a more specific role under Emery, something he didn't have with Wenger.

He has bagged two assists in his last 6 games for Arsenal, though he did not start each one of them. He is fighting for his place in the starting 11 against Mkhitaryan, and that makes him even more determined to improve.

