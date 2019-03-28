4 Arsenal players who need to be given a chance in the first team next season

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Unai Emery has certainly surpassed expectations with Arsenal so far this season with the Spanish manager keeping the Gunners very much in contention to finish as high as 3rd this season. Midway through this season, if anyone would have said Arsenal could finish in the top 4, no one would have believed them.

However, given Emery's credentials and his record with his previous clubs, it comes as no surprise to see him exceed expectations at Arsenal especially considering the fact that Arsenal supposedly has the weakest squad amongst the top 6 clubs. Emery has overachieved with most of the clubs he has managed particularly during his time at Lorca, Almeria, Valencia and most notably with Sevilla.

With rumors doing the rounds that Emery will not have a huge transfer budget this summer, he will once again have to achieve more with than he can with the players he has and a few signings who are not considered top players.

While Arsenal will definitely make a few signings over the summer, it's highly expected that these signings won't be world class players. But the Gunners do have a few players in their squad right now who could really help improve the squad.

Here is a look at 4 Arsenal players who should be given a chance in the first team next season.

#4 Konstantinos Mavropanos

A lot is expected from Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Konstantinos Mavropanos was renowned scout Sven Mislintat's first pick for Arsenal after he joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund. The Greek defender was initially supposed to be sent out on loan, but Arsene Wenger was so impressed with him that he decided to keep him at the club. He even played 3 games for Arsenal last season and his performance against Manchester United was particularly impressive.

A lot was expected from him this season, but a groin injury has kept him on the sidelines for most of this season. He did come off the bench in Arsenal's 3-1 loss against Manchester City and that has been his only appearance so far this season.

The Arsenal fans rate Mavropanos very highly and with Shkodran Mustafi constantly making mistakes every game, the young Greek needs to be given a chance sooner rather than later. Plus, with Laurent Koscielny's Arsenal career coming to an end soon and with Mavropanos' having his compatriot in Sokratis Papastathopoulos as Arsenal's other first-choice defender, the two Greek defenders could form a strong partnership and become the kind of defenders Arsenal have been crying out for for a really long time.

