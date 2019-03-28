×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 Arsenal players who need to be given a chance in the first team next season

Bryan Rodrigues
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
809   //    28 Mar 2019, 03:18 IST

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Unai Emery has certainly surpassed expectations with Arsenal so far this season with the Spanish manager keeping the Gunners very much in contention to finish as high as 3rd this season. Midway through this season, if anyone would have said Arsenal could finish in the top 4, no one would have believed them.

However, given Emery's credentials and his record with his previous clubs, it comes as no surprise to see him exceed expectations at Arsenal especially considering the fact that Arsenal supposedly has the weakest squad amongst the top 6 clubs. Emery has overachieved with most of the clubs he has managed particularly during his time at Lorca, Almeria, Valencia and most notably with Sevilla.

With rumors doing the rounds that Emery will not have a huge transfer budget this summer, he will once again have to achieve more with than he can with the players he has and a few signings who are not considered top players.

While Arsenal will definitely make a few signings over the summer, it's highly expected that these signings won't be world class players. But the Gunners do have a few players in their squad right now who could really help improve the squad.

Here is a look at 4 Arsenal players who should be given a chance in the first team next season.

#4 Konstantinos Mavropanos

A lot is expected from Konstantinos Mavropanos.
A lot is expected from Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Konstantinos Mavropanos was renowned scout Sven Mislintat's first pick for Arsenal after he joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund. The Greek defender was initially supposed to be sent out on loan, but Arsene Wenger was so impressed with him that he decided to keep him at the club. He even played 3 games for Arsenal last season and his performance against Manchester United was particularly impressive.

A lot was expected from him this season, but a groin injury has kept him on the sidelines for most of this season. He did come off the bench in Arsenal's 3-1 loss against Manchester City and that has been his only appearance so far this season.

The Arsenal fans rate Mavropanos very highly and with Shkodran Mustafi constantly making mistakes every game, the young Greek needs to be given a chance sooner rather than later. Plus, with Laurent Koscielny's Arsenal career coming to an end soon and with Mavropanos' having his compatriot in Sokratis Papastathopoulos as Arsenal's other first-choice defender, the two Greek defenders could form a strong partnership and become the kind of defenders Arsenal have been crying out for for a really long time.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal TSG Hoffenheim Football Shkodran Mustafi Calum Chambers Football Top 5/Top 10
Bryan Rodrigues
ANALYST
Football writer and analyst. Arsenal FC for life.
Unai Emery made a mistake by loaning Reiss Nelson out to Hoffenheim
RELATED STORY
5 dirtiest goals in the history of club football
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga's Kerem Demirbay Would Be Perfect for Klopp
RELATED STORY
The fairytale rise of 5 lesser-known clubs in Europe
RELATED STORY
Andrej Kramaric: Perfect deputy to former Hoffenheim star Firmino at Liverpool?
RELATED STORY
5 strangest goals ever scored in football
RELATED STORY
Players Arsenal could get rid of in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 players from the Arsenal training camp in Dubai that you had never heard of and who are they
RELATED STORY
10 Players Arsenal Could Sign in the Summer
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who have impressed the most in the 2018-19 Premier League season so far
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us