4 Arsenal players who will probably leave this summer

Maybe it's time for Danny Welbeck to go

With Arsene Wenger leaving the Emirates at the end of the 2017-18 season (you can hear the Wenger Out brigade’s collective sigh of relief), the new boss, Unai Emery has announced a host of new signings to usher in a new era at the Emirates.

While bringing reinforcements to the team has been enough to excite all Arsenal fans, what comes with these changes is only inevitable: player departures. In the last few weeks since the end of the season, Arsenal have seen the departures of much-loved gunners like Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla.

With Unai Emery looking to revamp the squad in time for the 2018-19 season, it certainly looks like certain players are not on Emery’s plans for Arsenal.

Here is a list:

#4 Danny Welbeck

Ever since his move from Manchester United in 2014, ‘Dat Guy’ Welbeck has had a frustrating spell at the Emirates. After all the bench-time at United, it seems the striker, having sustained two bad injuries at Arsenal, has been reduced to a bit-part player in the team.

Under Emery too, this seems unlikely to change with Wenger’s signings Pierre Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette high up in the pecking order.

A few days ago, Welbeck has been linked with a move to Everton with Newcastle United also showing interest in the striker, according to SkySports reports.

With less than twelve months left on his current deal and no talks of a contract extension, it makes sense for a 27-year-old striker to look for game time elsewhere.

#3 David Ospina

Ospina has fallen further down the pecking order with the arrival of Bernd Leno

The future of Colombia’s David Ospina at Arsenal has gotten bleaker with the recent arrival of Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

The goalkeeper is now more likely to be behind Leno and Cech in the pecking order. Ospina only made five league appearances last season as he has mostly been starring in Europa League games for the entirety of the season.

Ospina has attracted interest from Italian club Napoli and Spanish club Sevilla but ESPN reports say the Colombian has given word that he will join Besiktas. The Turkish side is looking to replace Fabri after losing him to Fulham.

