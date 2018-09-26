Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Arsenal youngsters to watch out for this season

N Praneeth
Top 5 / Top 10
26 Sep 2018

The Arsenal U-23s and the academy have been putting in outstanding performances over the past year.

While the U-23s won the Premier League 2 title last season, the U-18s did well too, finishing runners-up in both the U-18 league and losing the FA Youth Cup to Chelsea.

Ahead of Arsenal's EFL Cup tie with Brentford, let's take a look at some of the youngsters that might potentially catch the eye of Unai Emery for a place in the first-team this season.

#1 Julio Pleguezuelo (Position: Centre-Back/Right-Back)

Arsenal v Derby County: Premier League 2
Julio Pleguezuelo in PL2 action

The ex-Atletico and Barcelona youth product joined Arsenal from Barcelona back in 2013 following in the footsteps of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin.

Primarily a centre-back but also capable in the right full-back position, Pleguezuelo is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners.

However, he has plenty of experience at the U-23s level as captain of the Gunners since the 2015-16 season. He spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Segunda side Mallorca, before returning to Arsenal as captain for the first half of the title-winning season last year, before another loan spell at Segunda side Gimnastic for the second half of last season.

The young centre-back stands at only 5'10" tall but makes up for his lack of height with his tough tackling and composure in passing the ball.

Pleguezuelo is currently injured and might have missed out on a chance to make his senior debut for Arsenal tonight, but there is still a lot of football left to be played this season.

N Praneeth
