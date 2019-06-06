4 Arsenal youngsters Unai Emery should integrate into the first team

Bryan Rodrigues

Unai Emery faces a tough summer as he looks to rebuild Arsenal this summer.

After a disappointing loss in the finals of the Europa League, it became clear that it's going to take a while before Arsenal get back to the top. With no Champions League football next season as well, Unai Emery is going to have a very limited transfer budget and Arsenal will once again have to rely on signing relatively unknown players with the hope that they turn out to be exactly what Arsenal need.

And while there is no problem with that, with signings like Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi the perfect examples, Arsenal will still need a huge squad considering the long and tiring season they are going to have. Arsenal will most certainly make a number of signings this summer, but with a limited transfer budget, Emery needs to integrate some of Arsenal's most promising youngsters into the first team next season.

Arsenal has produced some highly rated youngsters over the years and you can bet there are a few in the squad now who are more than ready to step up to the first team. Here is a look at 4 Arsenal youngsters who should get a regular chance in the first team next season.

#1 Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe certainly has the skill and talent to step up to Arsenal's first team.

Every Arsenal fan knows who Emile Smith Rowe. The 18-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in English football at the moment and while he has played a total of only 9 matches in the first team in his career so far, he undoubtedly has the skill and talent to thrive at Arsenal.

Smith Rowe made 6 appearances for Arsenal last season and scored 3 goals before being loaned out to RB Leipzig in January. However, his loan spell at the German club didn't go as planned as he spent most his time there injured and made only 3 appearances.

However, despite his young age and lack of first team experience, Smith Rowe needs to step up and Emery has to put some faith in his youngsters next season. Arsenal will have yet another long season ahead of them with Europa League football on the horizon again and giving youngsters like Smith Rowe more first-team action is a perfect way forward for Arsenal considering the current state of the squad.

