4 available replacements for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Mourinho is living on borrowed time at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho seems to have neared his time at Manchester United. There are symptoms of his third season syndrome everywhere. For starters, he refuses to abandon his negative tactics and his team selections are a mess.

He still seems unaware of his first team and favours players who are defensively stronger even for the attacking positions. Next, like in his past, Mourinho has fallen out with quite a few players at Manchester United and the motivation in the team looks to be at an all-time low.

On the other hand, his refusal to nurture youth is an antithesis of the Manchester United way. How can one explain that Lingard and Fellaini get to be in the team, whereas Martial and Rashford miss out continuously? And the most important of it all, Manchester United under Mourinho have lost their identity.

United no longer play the most beautiful football in the league, they do not excite under the Portuguese. Manchester United no longer thrill, they no longer rouse spectators, they no longer electrify the stands and this is why change is urgently required.

United ended last season second in the league, but were without a trophy again and were sometimes alarmingly poor on the field. Things have not changed for the good this season, however, it looks like even good players are on a downward slide.

United have already lost 3 and drawn 1 of their 7 games this season and are already out of the League Cup. While not everything can be put on Mourinho’s head, it is without doubt increasingly clear that the Portuguese is incapable of turning things around. A second season sans silverware would be diabolical, it would also push United to a position where the entire stature of the club would be at risk and a comeback would be costly and time-consuming.

As such, Mourinho needs to go and if the United board are in the lookout for a replacement, there are 4 successful managers who are currently unattached to managerial jobs. Each of them would bring something different to Old Trafford and would certainly be a better option to hold the reins at Old Trafford than the Portuguese.

#4 Antonio Conte

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

The Italian has the recipe to be successful at Old Trafford and is proven in the league – he has won a trophy in each of his two seasons in the Premier League. Conte won the Premier League title in his debut season with Chelsea and then the FA Cup last season before he was dismissed. The Italian has since been linked with a lot of management roles in various leagues but has managed to stay unattached.

The 49-year-old has been largely successful in his managerial career. Before Chelsea, he spent 3 successful years at Juventus, where he won 3 Serie A titles and 2 Supercoppa Italiana. It was also at Turin that he took a youngster named Paul Pogba under his wings and turned him into a world class midfielder. Conte could be a good fit for Manchester United, but there are a few worries too, especially since he has not found success in Europe as a manager.

First, he tends to set his team in a 3-5-2, and United do not have the players right now to flourish under this system. Second, he cultures an inclination towards a defensive game, typical of the Italian style of football and this might not appeal to United. Last, at Chelsea, Conte showed that he does have a tendency to lose the change room, like a certain Portuguese himself!

Antonio Conte is a lot like a young Jose Mourinho without most of his negativity and as such, his appointment does have an inherent risk with it. But there’s no denying that the Italian has the qualities to succeed at Old Trafford.

What the Papers say: Paddy power has recently slashed the odds of Conte taking over from Mourinho from 14/1 to 5/1, however, there are no concrete news yet. Meanwhile, the Italian is currently linked with a return to the Serie A with Roma.

