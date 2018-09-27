Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 available replacements for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
961   //    27 Sep 2018, 23:44 IST

Manchester United v Sevilla FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Mourinho is living on borrowed time at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho seems to have neared his time at Manchester United. There are symptoms of his third season syndrome everywhere. For starters, he refuses to abandon his negative tactics and his team selections are a mess.

He still seems unaware of his first team and favours players who are defensively stronger even for the attacking positions. Next, like in his past, Mourinho has fallen out with quite a few players at Manchester United and the motivation in the team looks to be at an all-time low.

On the other hand, his refusal to nurture youth is an antithesis of the Manchester United way. How can one explain that Lingard and Fellaini get to be in the team, whereas Martial and Rashford miss out continuously? And the most important of it all, Manchester United under Mourinho have lost their identity.

United no longer play the most beautiful football in the league, they do not excite under the Portuguese. Manchester United no longer thrill, they no longer rouse spectators, they no longer electrify the stands and this is why change is urgently required.

United ended last season second in the league, but were without a trophy again and were sometimes alarmingly poor on the field. Things have not changed for the good this season, however, it looks like even good players are on a downward slide.

United have already lost 3 and drawn 1 of their 7 games this season and are already out of the League Cup. While not everything can be put on Mourinho’s head, it is without doubt increasingly clear that the Portuguese is incapable of turning things around. A second season sans silverware would be diabolical, it would also push United to a position where the entire stature of the club would be at risk and a comeback would be costly and time-consuming.

As such, Mourinho needs to go and if the United board are in the lookout for a replacement, there are 4 successful managers who are currently unattached to managerial jobs. Each of them would bring something different to Old Trafford and would certainly be a better option to hold the reins at Old Trafford than the Portuguese.

#4 Antonio Conte

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

The Italian has the recipe to be successful at Old Trafford and is proven in the league – he has won a trophy in each of his two seasons in the Premier League. Conte won the Premier League title in his debut season with Chelsea and then the FA Cup last season before he was dismissed. The Italian has since been linked with a lot of management roles in various leagues but has managed to stay unattached.

The 49-year-old has been largely successful in his managerial career. Before Chelsea, he spent 3 successful years at Juventus, where he won 3 Serie A titles and 2 Supercoppa Italiana. It was also at Turin that he took a youngster named Paul Pogba under his wings and turned him into a world class midfielder. Conte could be a good fit for Manchester United, but there are a few worries too, especially since he has not found success in Europe as a manager.

First, he tends to set his team in a 3-5-2, and United do not have the players right now to flourish under this system. Second, he cultures an inclination towards a defensive game, typical of the Italian style of football and this might not appeal to United. Last, at Chelsea, Conte showed that he does have a tendency to lose the change room, like a certain Portuguese himself!

Antonio Conte is a lot like a young Jose Mourinho without most of his negativity and as such, his appointment does have an inherent risk with it. But there’s no denying that the Italian has the qualities to succeed at Old Trafford.

What the Papers say: Paddy power has recently slashed the odds of Conte taking over from Mourinho from 14/1 to 5/1, however, there are no concrete news yet. Meanwhile, the Italian is currently linked with a return to the Serie A with Roma.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Antonio Conte Jose Mourinho Zinedine Zidane
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
5 Replacements for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
5 replacements for Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Three potential replacements for...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Jose Mourinho if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho planning a...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United board to back Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
3 realistic replacements for Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United should sack Jose Mourinho 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
Tomorrow WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
Tomorrow ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
Tomorrow EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
Tomorrow HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
Tomorrow WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us