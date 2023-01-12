4 Barcelona players with the most goal contributions this season (2022-23)

Barcelona are arguably one of the best-performing teams in Europe this season despite their early exit from the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League competition.

Xavi Hernandez's men are the current leaders in La Liga, registering 41 points from 16 league games. They are also three points ahead of their closest rivals, Real Madrid, in the league table.

The Blaugrana have also been decent in their domestic cup and are in strong contention to lift the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 trophy.

However, in this article, we will look at four of Barcelona's players with the most goal contributions in the 2022-23 season so far.

#4 Ansu Fati - 7

Ansu Fati - Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

The Spaniard is one of Xavi's players with the highest goal contributions and his attacking intuition has been outstanding so far.

Fati has netted four goals across all competitions for the Blaugrana so far in addition to registering three assists. This puts his overall tally at seven contributions in 23 appearances.

The 20-year-old is currently one of the best youngsters in Europe and it will be interesting to see if he improves as the season progresses.

#3 Raphinha - 8

Raphinha - FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign

The Brazilian joined Barcelona from Leeds United last summer for a deal worth £55 million in total. Furthermore, Raphinha is one of the players with the most goal contributions for the Spaniards.

Despite his inability to remain consistent in attack, he has netted three goals across all competitions so far.

The 26-year-old has also registered five assists, which puts his overall goal contribution for the Blaugrana at eight in 21 appearances.

#2 Ousmane Dembélé - 14

Ousmane Dembele - FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga Santander 2022-23 campaign

Despite battling numerous injury woes last season, the Frenchman is arguably one of the most in-form wingers in Europe this season and his attacking intuition has been remarkable.

Dembele has netted seven goals and has registered seven assists in 23 appearances this season. Similarly, he has registered the most assists by a Barcelona player so far.

The 25-year-old remains a key player in attack for Xavi and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#1 Robert Lewandowski - 22

Robert Lewandowski vs Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign

The Polish international joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich for a deal worth €45 million in total and his attacking contributions have been fruitful for the Blaugrana.

Lewandowski has netted 18 goals and has registered four assists in 20 appearances for the Blaugrana this season. Furthermore, he's La Liga's top scorer.

Given his impressive run of form, he's most likely to win La Liga's Golden Boot and it will be interesting to see if he can achieve that.

