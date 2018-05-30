World Cup 2018: 4 Barcelona players who can dominate the World Cup

One of these players might return to the Camp Nou next season with a World Cup in his bag.

FC Barcelona: Ready to make a mark?

It goes without saying that FC Barcelona is one of the biggest sporting clubs in the world. The amount of money flowing in and out of the club's offices every day are enough to testify their influence on the sport.

Then comes the on-field performances of the Catalans. Barcelona is a central part of Spain's success on the footballing field. Not only for the national team but also for domestic football, Barcelona's unique style of football is an example in the Iberian peninsula.

La Masia, Barcelona's famed youth academy produces promising youth talents year after year.

Some people even say that although the 2010 World Cup success was celebrated in Madrid, it wasn't the country but the club which earned the title.

With the exception of Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos, all other Spanish players who made a significant mark on the competition were Blaugrana. Surprisingly, each and every goal scored by the Spanish national side in that competition came off the boots of a Barcelona player.

If there are no injuries in the week or so left for the World Cup to kickoff, Barcelona would become the first and the only club to feature at least a single player in every group of the global competition.

Moreover, the club should be rather confident regarding its players and their performances in Russia.

Some of the finest players who would be representing their country on Russian soil in a few days are products of the fabled Catalan club. Let's have a look at some of these to-be heroes for their nations.

#4 Philippe Coutinho (Brazil)

Ready to fire some curlers in Russia?

The newest addition to Barcelona's squad, Coutinho has already won the hearts of millions at the club. His rocket-powered curlers and the chemistry he shares with Luis Suarez and Leo Messi have made him a crucial element of the system.

Coutinho's ability to win matches on his own and create chances for his teammates make him one of the hottest properties in world football right now. The Brazilian is highly expected to lead the central line for Brazil in the upcoming World Cup.

While superstar Neymar would be doing the hard work on the flanks, Coutinho's finishing abilities would be tested to the level best in Russia.

The midfielder is an unalienable fulcrum of Tite's plan to succeed in the World Cup and he would be definitely aiming to win the sixth cup for his nation.

Coutinho is on red-hot form since making the jump from Anfield to Camp Nou. Having scored four goals for his country in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Coutinho also averaged a goal scored per attack rate of 3.8 in La Liga, 2.9 more than the average for midfielders.

He only played six full games for Barcelona in the league and still managed to find the net eight times. This innate ability of Coutinho to score goals and assist teammates as a midfielder could make him the standout performer at the World Cup.

We also may see a goal or two from the boots of the Brazilian that could be a contender to win the FIFA Puskas Award.

All stats via transfermarkt