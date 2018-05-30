Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 4 Barcelona players who can dominate the World Cup

One of these players might return to the Camp Nou next season with a World Cup in his bag.

Utkarsh Sharma
ANALYST
Preview 30 May 2018, 02:28 IST
2.24K

2017 La Liga Girona v FC Barcelona Sep 23rd
FC Barcelona: Ready to make a mark?

It goes without saying that FC Barcelona is one of the biggest sporting clubs in the world. The amount of money flowing in and out of the club's offices every day are enough to testify their influence on the sport.

Then comes the on-field performances of the Catalans. Barcelona is a central part of Spain's success on the footballing field. Not only for the national team but also for domestic football, Barcelona's unique style of football is an example in the Iberian peninsula.

La Masia, Barcelona's famed youth academy produces promising youth talents year after year.

Some people even say that although the 2010 World Cup success was celebrated in Madrid, it wasn't the country but the club which earned the title.

With the exception of Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos, all other Spanish players who made a significant mark on the competition were Blaugrana. Surprisingly, each and every goal scored by the Spanish national side in that competition came off the boots of a Barcelona player.

If there are no injuries in the week or so left for the World Cup to kickoff, Barcelona would become the first and the only club to feature at least a single player in every group of the global competition.

Moreover, the club should be rather confident regarding its players and their performances in Russia.

Some of the finest players who would be representing their country on Russian soil in a few days are products of the fabled Catalan club. Let's have a look at some of these to-be heroes for their nations.

#4 Philippe Coutinho (Brazil)

Germany v Brazil - International Friendly
Ready to fire some curlers in Russia?

The newest addition to Barcelona's squad, Coutinho has already won the hearts of millions at the club. His rocket-powered curlers and the chemistry he shares with Luis Suarez and Leo Messi have made him a crucial element of the system.

Coutinho's ability to win matches on his own and create chances for his teammates make him one of the hottest properties in world football right now. The Brazilian is highly expected to lead the central line for Brazil in the upcoming World Cup.

While superstar Neymar would be doing the hard work on the flanks, Coutinho's finishing abilities would be tested to the level best in Russia.

The midfielder is an unalienable fulcrum of Tite's plan to succeed in the World Cup and he would be definitely aiming to win the sixth cup for his nation.

Coutinho is on red-hot form since making the jump from Anfield to Camp Nou. Having scored four goals for his country in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Coutinho also averaged a goal scored per attack rate of 3.8 in La Liga, 2.9 more than the average for midfielders.

He only played six full games for Barcelona in the league and still managed to find the net eight times. This innate ability of Coutinho to score goals and assist teammates as a midfielder could make him the standout performer at the World Cup.

We also may see a goal or two from the boots of the Brazilian that could be a contender to win the FIFA Puskas Award.

All stats via transfermarkt

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Argentina Football Lionel Messi Philippe Coutinho FIFA World Cup Team Previews Jorge Sampaoli Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
Page 1 of 4 Next
World Cup 2018: Top 10 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 10 players who will likely be...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Golden Boot contenders
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 midfielders who will miss the World...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Russia-bound teams and their squad lists
RELATED STORY
The top 6 footballers who failed to make it to the World Cup
RELATED STORY
10 Top FIFA World Cup goals
RELATED STORY
Top 5 South American players with the most international...
RELATED STORY
Most iconic football stadiums used at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018